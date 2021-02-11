Thursday, February 11 Morning Forecast

The wintry feel continues into the latter half of the workweek as the disturbance that brought that wintry mix to the area tracks eastward. A few flurries are possible early on this morning but overall, our Thursday is looking much drier.

The cloud cover doesn’t budge though and that along with the northeasterly flow will keep temps stuck in the teens and 20s. The clouds hang tough as we progress into the overnight with temps in the lower teens and single digits. Wind chills will be near 0 and likely below as we progress into Friday. Tomorrow looks like it will be the pick of the next 7-days as the sunshine finally looks to peek out from behind the clouds. Temperatures will only rise into the teens and 20s across the region with a northerly breeze sustained at 10-20 mph. This will keep us in the freezer and it will feel even worse when you factor that in! Another piece of energy swings in by Saturday and this could bring a couple of flurries but readings will be even colder. Arctic air continues to stream in with highs in the teens and single digits Saturday afternoon.

A more organized storm system develops by Sunday and this tracks toward us by Sunday night. It looks to bring a more impressive round of snow with light to moderate snowfall accumulation possible.





The chill holds as this storm moves through the Ozarks and with that, higher snowfall ratios are likely which could mean more snow. Temps Monday afternoon likely will only rise into the single digits with sub-zero lows in-store into early Tuesday. The pattern remains active with another system moving our way late Tuesday. That wave of moisture is looking quite impressive as well, and it could also bring a swath of snow to the region. Light to moderate snowfall accumulation could come with this one as well so make sure you stay tuned for the latest. A slow warming trend does look to develop by late next week with highs possibly warming up above freezing by the start of next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer