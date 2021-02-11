Thursday, February 11 Evening Forecast

Our frigid February will continue through next week, and with the bitter cold around we’re looking at couple of different snow events hitting the area next week.

The pattern in short term looks pretty quiet. The big headline will continue to be the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. Tonight will offer up more clouds and cold temperatures along with very light snow that refuses to end. The light snow won’t amount to much, but it will continue to add to the very light accumulations we’ve seen.

Friday into Saturday look dry and very cold. Clouds will hang around, but peeks of sunshine will be possible. Temperatures will remain very cold slipping into the single digits in some areas both mornings with highs again only in the teens and 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory has been posted for areas north of Hwy. 60 for Friday with wind chills in the zero to -10° range. Very low wind chills will continue through the remainder of the weekend into next week and could get as low as -25° at times Sunday into Tuesday.

The coldest weather will center around Sunday into Monday. Lows will be near zero, possibly dipping below zero Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Highs will be around 10° Sunday and Monday with some areas not getting out of the single digits.

The pattern will also turn active again next week with two storms expected to sweep through the region. The first storm will move through Sunday night through Monday. The second will move through late Tuesday into early Thursday. Significant accumulations of snow are possible with both storms with snow depths by the end of the week between 6 and 12″. It’s possible for amounts to be even higher with the best chance for heavy snow expected south of I-44 down to Central Arkansas. The frigid temperatures will ensure that whatever falls won’t go anywhere throughout the week, and that roads will be impacted. This will be a regionwide storm and travel impacts are likely well south of the area due to snow and ice.

Temperatures will remain cold through the end of next week. Friday of next week is the earliest that we could possibly get above freezing, and it’s possible it won’t happen until the following weekend. This will be a notable stretch of cold and subfreezing weather, likely the longest stretch since December 1983.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

16°F Cloudy Feels like 4°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 10F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
10°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 10F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Branson

19°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
15°F Cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Harrison

19°F Fog Feels like 10°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
16°F Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Rolla

17°F Cloudy Feels like 7°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
9°F Cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

20°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
16°F Mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

15° / 10°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 15° 10°

Friday

19° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 19°

Saturday

18° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 18°

Sunday

11° / -1°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 11° -1°

Monday

/ -3°
Snow
Snow 60% -3°

Tuesday

18° / 10°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 18° 10°

Wednesday

24° / 13°
Snow
Snow 39% 24° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

16°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
16°

16°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
16°

15°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
15°

16°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
16°

16°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
16°

15°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
15°

15°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
15°

14°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
14°

13°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
13°

13°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
13°

12°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
12°

11°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
11°

10°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
10°

10°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
10°

12°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
12°

14°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
14°

16°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
16°

18°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
18°

18°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
18°

18°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
18°

17°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
17°

16°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
16°

15°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
15°

13°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
13°

