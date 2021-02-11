Thursday, February 11 Evening Forecast

Our frigid February will continue through next week, and with the bitter cold around we’re looking at couple of different snow events hitting the area next week.

The pattern in short term looks pretty quiet. The big headline will continue to be the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. Tonight will offer up more clouds and cold temperatures along with very light snow that refuses to end. The light snow won’t amount to much, but it will continue to add to the very light accumulations we’ve seen.

Friday into Saturday look dry and very cold. Clouds will hang around, but peeks of sunshine will be possible. Temperatures will remain very cold slipping into the single digits in some areas both mornings with highs again only in the teens and 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory has been posted for areas north of Hwy. 60 for Friday with wind chills in the zero to -10° range. Very low wind chills will continue through the remainder of the weekend into next week and could get as low as -25° at times Sunday into Tuesday.

The coldest weather will center around Sunday into Monday. Lows will be near zero, possibly dipping below zero Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Highs will be around 10° Sunday and Monday with some areas not getting out of the single digits.

The pattern will also turn active again next week with two storms expected to sweep through the region. The first storm will move through Sunday night through Monday. The second will move through late Tuesday into early Thursday. Significant accumulations of snow are possible with both storms with snow depths by the end of the week between 6 and 12″. It’s possible for amounts to be even higher with the best chance for heavy snow expected south of I-44 down to Central Arkansas. The frigid temperatures will ensure that whatever falls won’t go anywhere throughout the week, and that roads will be impacted. This will be a regionwide storm and travel impacts are likely well south of the area due to snow and ice.

Temperatures will remain cold through the end of next week. Friday of next week is the earliest that we could possibly get above freezing, and it’s possible it won’t happen until the following weekend. This will be a notable stretch of cold and subfreezing weather, likely the longest stretch since December 1983.