Sunshine and highs in the 50s have been the running theme this week. Mild weather will stick around one more day before we take the polar plunge.

For tonight, we’ll find increasing clouds with temperatures remaining above freezing. In fact, temperatures will probably climb into the mid-40s by morning as clouds thicken up and southwest winds increase.

Friday is shaping up to be a cloudier day, but there will be some sun as well. Temperatures will climb back into the 50s north and 60s south. There may be a few showers too, but they wouldn’t last very long.

A strong cold front will sweep through Friday night with temperatures tumbling into the upper teens and low 20s by Saturday morning. Temperatures Saturday will remain cold, struggling to get to freezing despite sunny skies. Winds will be brisk too with wind chills in the teens much of the day.

Sunday doesn’t offer up much in the way of warmer weather. A clipper will dive southeast through the region pushing another shot of cold air into the area during the morning. This will likely keep temperatures cold Sunday with highs in the 30s. Winds will be rather gusty too with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Temperatures will turn around Valentine’s Day. After a cold morning winds switching around to the southwest will help blow out the cold air. Sunny skies will push afternoon temperatures into the 50s.

A shift in the pattern will lead to warmer weather across the middle of the country through Wednesday. Sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected Tuesday with Wednesday shaping up to be cloudier but still mild. Rain may begin to work in late Wednesday.

It still looks like a wetter and colder pattern after Wednesday as a trough in the West shifts into the middle of the country. It appears temperatures will be dropping Thursday and this may lead to rain shifting over to a wintry mix later in the day or overnight. There may be a threat of some wintry weather lingering into Friday. At this stage count on some rain