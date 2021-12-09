Thursday, December 9 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 48°

Friday

73° / 32°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 73° 32°

Saturday

45° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 28°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

64° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 47°

Tuesday

68° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 57°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 56°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
2%
63°

59°

5 PM
Clear
3%
59°

57°

6 PM
Clear
4%
57°

53°

7 PM
Clear
5%
53°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
51°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
8%
49°

50°

11 PM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
50°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
51°

51°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
51°

52°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
52°

53°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
53°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
54°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
55°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
63°

Southerly to southwesterly flow kicks back in as we head through the remainder of the workweek and that means a warming trend for us, as a ridge of high pressure, sets up shop. Temps look to surge back into the 60s and 70s on this afternoon under fair skies. Even warmer conditions are on the docket for Friday with highs looking to top out in the low to mid-70s. We’re expecting 73° and that would break a record of 71° set last year. All of this warmth will stream in ahead our next cold front, which moves in late Friday. We could see a few showers tomorrow but the track of the low will favor a dry slot here in the Ozarks. We won’t see much rain with this storm system with better chances for moisture north and east of the viewing area. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains where snow will be on tap across places like Iowa and Nebraska. As the cold front continues to slide east, moisture in the atmosphere, as well as instability, will be on the rise. We also have a good deal of wind shear (difference in wind speed/direction) in the atmosphere. All of these ingredients lead to a severe weather threat for some of us. There will be the potential for a few stronger to severe storms in our far eastern communities late Friday into early Friday night as the boundary moves through. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in place, with the main concerns being hail and gusty winds but the tornado threat isn’t zero. With all of that shear, rotations and spin-ups are possible. The higher chance for severe storms is looking to be just east of us. It’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on over the next couple of days so stay tuned. Saturday is looking much chillier and brisk too so make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out to the holiday parade in Downtown Springfield. We’ll be there! We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the low to mid-50s Sunday. The milder air returns as we kick-start next week as another strong ridge begins to take over. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover by Tuesday and Wednesday too as our next disturbance approaches.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

55°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

54°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

53°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

