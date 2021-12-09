Thursday, December 9 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 48°

Friday

73° / 32°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 73° 32°

Saturday

45° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 28°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

64° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 47°

Tuesday

68° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 57°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

10 PM
Clear
3%
47°

48°

11 PM
Clear
3%
48°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
50°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
53°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
54°

55°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
55°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
56°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
57°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
58°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
14%
60°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
22%
70°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
71°

71°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
23%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
68°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
24%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
7%
66°

Temperatures were 10 degrees warmer today, with highs in the mid-60s and sunny skies.

Temperatures are going to be 15-20 degrees above average tomorrow. By Friday, temperatures will be flirting with records back in 2020. The risk of strong to severe storms is back in the forecast Friday evening and overnight. The Christmas Parade will be chilly, so you will need to bundle up! Friday, temperatures will be slightly increasing into the mid-70s. By Friday evening, the warm mild weather will be slipping to the east, with cooler temperatures entering and the risk for strong to severe storms Friday night. This low pressure will bring in some low instability east and south of Springfield. Friday, a marginal risk is in effect for places like Harrison, Branson, Ava, Mountain Grove, and up through Rolla. A Slight Risk is in effect for Mountain Home, Arkansas, and West Plains. Friday will be calm for the most part, and the storms will start to fire up late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday before slowly warming up Sunday and into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner