Thursday, December 9 Evening Forecast

Temperatures were 10 degrees warmer today, with highs in the mid-60s and sunny skies.

Temperatures are going to be 15-20 degrees above average tomorrow. By Friday, temperatures will be flirting with records back in 2020. The risk of strong to severe storms is back in the forecast Friday evening and overnight. The Christmas Parade will be chilly, so you will need to bundle up! Friday, temperatures will be slightly increasing into the mid-70s. By Friday evening, the warm mild weather will be slipping to the east, with cooler temperatures entering and the risk for strong to severe storms Friday night. This low pressure will bring in some low instability east and south of Springfield. Friday, a marginal risk is in effect for places like Harrison, Branson, Ava, Mountain Grove, and up through Rolla. A Slight Risk is in effect for Mountain Home, Arkansas, and West Plains. Friday will be calm for the most part, and the storms will start to fire up late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday before slowly warming up Sunday and into next week.