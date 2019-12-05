Thursday, December 5 Morning Forecast

Breaking News
Another warm day today, showers arrive tonight

Another warm December day ahead! Despite mostly cloudy skies, southerly winds keep highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Our next storm arrives with a few rain showers overnight tonight. Rain will be light and spotty with totals only up to quarter inch in spots. Lows drop into the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

A few showers could linger east tomorrow morning before the rain clears. Clouds slowly clear in the afternoon. North winds keep us chilly with highs in the 40’s.

This weekend will be mild again with highs in the 50’s. A few more clouds creep in on Sunday ahead of our next front. That cold front could bring some light sprinkles changing to flurries on Monday — but the system overall looks pretty dry.

Even more noticeable will be the much colder air arriving! Arctic air will spill in behind that front, putting highs in the upper 30’s despite sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clear

Springfield

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

48°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
45°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 59° 41°

Friday

47° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 47° 32°

Saturday

54° / 39°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 54° 39°

Sunday

57° / 44°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 57° 44°

Monday

53° / 25°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 53° 25°

Tuesday

38° / 22°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 38° 22°

Wednesday

41° / 28°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 41° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
48°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

55°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
48°

48°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

