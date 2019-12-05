Thursday, December 5 Morning Forecast

Another warm December day ahead! Despite mostly cloudy skies, southerly winds keep highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Our next storm arrives with a few rain showers overnight tonight. Rain will be light and spotty with totals only up to quarter inch in spots. Lows drop into the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

A few showers could linger east tomorrow morning before the rain clears. Clouds slowly clear in the afternoon. North winds keep us chilly with highs in the 40’s.

This weekend will be mild again with highs in the 50’s. A few more clouds creep in on Sunday ahead of our next front. That cold front could bring some light sprinkles changing to flurries on Monday — but the system overall looks pretty dry.

Even more noticeable will be the much colder air arriving! Arctic air will spill in behind that front, putting highs in the upper 30’s despite sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.