Thursday, December 5 Evening Forecast

Rain chances tonight, mild weekend before bitter blast next week —

What a BEAUTIFUL DAY!! Temperatures today topped off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s despite the mostly cloudy skies. I hope you went out and enjoyed it because rain chances increase tonight with a colder day on Friday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will uptick later in the overnight and into the early morning hours as our storm system passes to our South. This means that rain will be light and not everyone will see it. Totals will be generally less than .25″. Rain may linger into the morning commute for some.

Friday, clouds will linger during the morning hours with a few leftover showers. Clouds will be slow to clear. Clouds plus winds shifting out of the north will keep us cool but closer to the average for this time of year; temperatures will only top off in the middle and upper 40’s. We could see some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Clouds will continue to clear into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s.





Saturday, there will be a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny skies with temperatures back up in the middle 50’s, a great day to get outside! Temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s during the overnight hours.

Sunday will be warm and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s thanks to breezy southerly winds. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 40’s. We could see some showers/flurries during the overnight hours.

Monday looks tricky. A cold front will push in during the day bring colder temperatures and a bitter blast. The timing of this front will be the key to how high our temperatures get. Right now temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s. With this front, a few showers/flurries are possible. Behind it will be a bitter blast of cold air and northerly winds making feel-like temperatures even lower. Overnight lows will be in the 20’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be colder, in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s as highs and overnight lows in the 20’s but both days you can expect mostly sunny skies.