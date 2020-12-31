Thursday, December 31 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with thinning clouds and temperatures in the 20’s. These clouds should remain thin during the morning hours before clouds thicken back up through the afternoon. Rain will spread into northern Arkansas by the end of the day. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the mid to upper 30’s. Areas that picked up more snow will remain in the mid 30’s.

Rain will continue to spread north during the evening hours. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30’s. Cold rain will mix with sleep and eventually into freezing rain and sleet mix. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast. This will keep temperatures in the 30’s. This means that a prolonged period of freezing rain is possible. If this happens, areas north of Highway 60 could pick up a significant amount of ice. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties including Benton, Morgan, St. Clair, Vernon, Camden Dent, Hickory, Maries, Miller, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties from 8 PM tonight through noon Friday afternoon.

Temperatures Friday morning should edge a little above freezing in most areas with rain showers and drizzle remaining possible into the afternoon. Temperatures may slip back to freezing by late afternoon with some patchy freezing drizzle or flurries possible late in the afternoon into the overnight.

Another upper-level storm will move across the area Saturday generating a wave of light snow or snow showers during the day Saturday. Temperatures look cold enough for minor snow accumulations with the highest chance for snow and snow accumulations along and north of the interstate. Temperatures probably won’t warm too much above freezing to the northwest and only into the mid to upper 30s to the southeast.

A warming trend gets underway Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.