Thursday, December 31 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with thinning clouds and temperatures in the 20’s. These clouds should remain thin during the morning hours before clouds thicken back up through the afternoon. Rain will spread into northern Arkansas by the end of the day. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the mid to upper 30’s. Areas that picked up more snow will remain in the mid 30’s.

Rain will continue to spread north during the evening hours. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30’s. Cold rain will mix with sleep and eventually into freezing rain and sleet mix. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast. This will keep temperatures in the 30’s. This means that a prolonged period of freezing rain is possible. If this happens, areas north of Highway 60 could pick up a significant amount of ice. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties including Benton, Morgan, St. Clair, Vernon, Camden Dent, Hickory, Maries, Miller, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties from 8 PM tonight through noon Friday afternoon.

Temperatures Friday morning should edge a little above freezing in most areas with rain showers and drizzle remaining possible into the afternoon. Temperatures may slip back to freezing by late afternoon with some patchy freezing drizzle or flurries possible late in the afternoon into the overnight.

Another upper-level storm will move across the area Saturday generating a wave of light snow or snow showers during the day Saturday. Temperatures look cold enough for minor snow accumulations with the highest chance for snow and snow accumulations along and north of the interstate. Temperatures probably won’t warm too much above freezing to the northwest and only into the mid to upper 30s to the southeast.

A warming trend gets underway Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

24°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix changing over to rain. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip. 70%.
32°F A wintry mix changing over to rain. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip. 70%.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

28°F Fair Feels like 24°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
35°F Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

29°F Fair Feels like 24°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
34°F Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

22°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
31°F Rain likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

28°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
34°F Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

37° / 32°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 60% 37° 32°

Friday

37° / 28°
Showers
Showers 60% 37° 28°

Saturday

34° / 24°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40% 34° 24°

Sunday

48° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 48° 30°

Monday

57° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 57° 31°

Tuesday

54° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 41°

Wednesday

52° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 52° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
22°

23°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
23°

26°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
26°

30°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
30°

33°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

34°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
34°

35°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
35°

36°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
36°

37°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
37°

37°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
37°

35°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
35°

34°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
34°

35°

8 PM
Showers
39%
35°

35°

9 PM
Rain
72%
35°

34°

10 PM
Rain
98%
34°

34°

11 PM
Rain
97%
34°

34°

12 AM
Rain
99%
34°

34°

1 AM
Rain
96%
34°

35°

2 AM
Rain
99%
35°

36°

3 AM
Rain
98%
36°

37°

4 AM
Rain
83%
37°

37°

5 AM
Rain
91%
37°

37°

6 AM
Rain
79%
37°
