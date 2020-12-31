Thursday, December 31 Evening Forecast

Winter storm to impact the area tonight into Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for areas north of Hwy. 60 with a Winter Weather Advisory for areas along Hwy. 60.

Freezing rain will develop early this evening as rain spreads in from the south with temperatures settling back into the low 30s in most areas near and north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures won’t change much throughout the night with a slow rise in temperatures Friday morning. This will lead to a prolonged period of freezing rain with some sleet at times. Accumulations of a quarter to a half an inch are expected in the Winter Storm Warning with ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch in the Winter Weather Advisory. It’s possible amounts could be even higher than this.

Impacts will mainly be to trees with some limb and tree damage expected north of Hwy. 60, especially across the Winter Storm Warning. Winds will be relatively light mitigating damage to some extent. Major roads could have a few slick spots, but will tend to remain wet with bridges and overpasses more likely to become slick. Slick spots will be more likely on smaller, less travelled roads.

The freezing rain will taper off to showers Friday morning. A light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet will be possible. The precipitation may change to snow north of the interstate heading into the early afternoon as cold air aloft works in. Some lingering drizzle, freezing drizzle, or snow flurries will be possible through late afternoon. Temperatures won’t warm much on Friday with highs in the mid-30s.

Friday night will be cloudy and cold. Patchy light freezing drizzle or snow flurries are possible. Another storm will move through on Saturday, producing some light snow as it moves through. Minor accumulations are possible.

Warmer and sunnier weather develops Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will tend to remain a little above normal through most of the rest of the week. A round of showers will move through on Wednesday with colder weather following the storm Thursday. Clouds may linger too along with a chance for a few showers.

Fair

Springfield Mo

31°F Fair Feels like 22°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix changing over to rain. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip. 70%.
31°F A wintry mix changing over to rain. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip. 70%.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Branson

37°F Rain Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
34°F Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Harrison

33°F Light Rain Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
32°F A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
28°F A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Showers in the Vicinity

West Plains

35°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 26°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
33°F Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

32° / 31°
Fair
Fair 0% 32° 31°

Friday

34° / 28°
Showers
Showers 60% 34° 28°

Saturday

33° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40% 33° 23°

Sunday

48° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 48° 30°

Monday

54° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 54° 28°

Tuesday

54° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 39°

Wednesday

49° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 49° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
35°

34°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
34°

31°

8 PM
Light Freezing Rain
72%
31°

34°

9 PM
Rain/Snow
66%
34°

33°

10 PM
Rain/Snow
99%
33°

33°

11 PM
Rain/Snow
100%
33°

34°

12 AM
Rain
100%
34°

34°

1 AM
Rain
99%
34°

34°

2 AM
Rain
100%
34°

34°

3 AM
Rain
99%
34°

35°

4 AM
Rain
86%
35°

36°

5 AM
Rain
88%
36°

36°

6 AM
Light Rain
67%
36°

35°

7 AM
Light Rain
61%
35°

34°

8 AM
Light Rain
63%
34°

35°

9 AM
Light Rain
71%
35°

35°

10 AM
Light Rain
64%
35°

35°

11 AM
Showers
58%
35°

34°

12 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
57%
34°

34°

1 PM
Snow Showers
55%
34°

35°

2 PM
Snow Showers
36%
35°

35°

3 PM
Cloudy
13%
35°

35°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
35°

34°

5 PM
Cloudy
12%
34°
