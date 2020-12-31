Thursday, December 31 Evening Forecast

Winter storm to impact the area tonight into Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for areas north of Hwy. 60 with a Winter Weather Advisory for areas along Hwy. 60.

Freezing rain will develop early this evening as rain spreads in from the south with temperatures settling back into the low 30s in most areas near and north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures won’t change much throughout the night with a slow rise in temperatures Friday morning. This will lead to a prolonged period of freezing rain with some sleet at times. Accumulations of a quarter to a half an inch are expected in the Winter Storm Warning with ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch in the Winter Weather Advisory. It’s possible amounts could be even higher than this.

Impacts will mainly be to trees with some limb and tree damage expected north of Hwy. 60, especially across the Winter Storm Warning. Winds will be relatively light mitigating damage to some extent. Major roads could have a few slick spots, but will tend to remain wet with bridges and overpasses more likely to become slick. Slick spots will be more likely on smaller, less travelled roads.

The freezing rain will taper off to showers Friday morning. A light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet will be possible. The precipitation may change to snow north of the interstate heading into the early afternoon as cold air aloft works in. Some lingering drizzle, freezing drizzle, or snow flurries will be possible through late afternoon. Temperatures won’t warm much on Friday with highs in the mid-30s.

Friday night will be cloudy and cold. Patchy light freezing drizzle or snow flurries are possible. Another storm will move through on Saturday, producing some light snow as it moves through. Minor accumulations are possible.

Warmer and sunnier weather develops Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will tend to remain a little above normal through most of the rest of the week. A round of showers will move through on Wednesday with colder weather following the storm Thursday. Clouds may linger too along with a chance for a few showers.