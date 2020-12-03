Thursday, December 3 Morning Forecast

An area of low pressure has been impacting the area over the last 12 hours or so, bringing rain and also the shot at some wintry weather.

We’ve been on the eastern side of this low for most of the event which is the warmer side for us. Winds have not been able to turn back around from the north or northeast like other locations to our west have but rather have stayed from the southeast. That has prevented our temps from dipping too cold. We could still see some snow, especially east of Highway 65 this AM where temps will be just a touch chillier.

This is where we’ll stand the best chances at picking up some slushy accumulation, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Highs today will struggle to get into the upper 30s with all of the cloud cover/moisture around.

Eventually, any precipitation should taper to light showers and areas of drizzle with some flurries possible late today into tonight.

Overnight, lows will only fall toward freezing but it’ll still be a raw start to our Friday with the patchy freezing fog possible.

A clearing trend then takes over as drier air begins to build in. The sunshine will return as a result with highs back into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. High pressure holds for the start of the weekend with lots of sunshine and seasonable conditions on Saturday. A clipper-system then drops southward Sunday, bringing some cloud cover to the Ozarks but we’re not expecting any rain or snow. Much colder air sinks in to start our second week of the month with highs only in the mid to upper 30s Monday. A nice ridge begins to take over the region by mid-week with mainly sunny skies and highs surging back up toward 60° by Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer