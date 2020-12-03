Thursday, December 3 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An area of low pressure has been impacting the area over the last 12 hours or so, bringing rain and also the shot at some wintry weather.

We’ve been on the eastern side of this low for most of the event which is the warmer side for us. Winds have not been able to turn back around from the north or northeast like other locations to our west have but rather have stayed from the southeast. That has prevented our temps from dipping too cold. We could still see some snow, especially east of Highway 65 this AM where temps will be just a touch chillier.

This is where we’ll stand the best chances at picking up some slushy accumulation, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Highs today will struggle to get into the upper 30s with all of the cloud cover/moisture around.

Eventually, any precipitation should taper to light showers and areas of drizzle with some flurries possible late today into tonight.

Overnight, lows will only fall toward freezing but it’ll still be a raw start to our Friday with the patchy freezing fog possible.

A clearing trend then takes over as drier air begins to build in. The sunshine will return as a result with highs back into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. High pressure holds for the start of the weekend with lots of sunshine and seasonable conditions on Saturday. A clipper-system then drops southward Sunday, bringing some cloud cover to the Ozarks but we’re not expecting any rain or snow. Much colder air sinks in to start our second week of the month with highs only in the mid to upper 30s Monday. A nice ridge begins to take over the region by mid-week with mainly sunny skies and highs surging back up toward 60° by Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield Mo

35°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Lingering rain/snow shower. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20%.
32°F Lingering rain/snow shower. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

35°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Mainly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

39° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 60% 39° 32°

Friday

46° / 28°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 46° 28°

Saturday

50° / 29°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 50° 29°

Sunday

48° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 48° 32°

Monday

36° / 26°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 36° 26°

Tuesday

50° / 34°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 50° 34°

Wednesday

59° / 37°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 5% 59° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

38°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

39°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

40°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
40°

40°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100