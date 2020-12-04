Thursday, December 3 Evening Forecast

Quiet & seasonal into the weekend --

A few places saw some light flurries and minor accumulations on grassy surfaces from the system early this morning. That system will push east slowly tonight into Friday so clouds will be slow to clear and some patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out tonight and into the morning hours.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with slow-to-clear clouds. Clouds will start to clear to the west so some patchy fog will be possible by morning.

Friday will be cold with temperatures in the middle 40’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will continue to clear out as we head into the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny and chilly with temperatures both days in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will be in the 20’s.

Our pattern will change for Sunday and Monday. The jet stream, the path that storms tend to ride, will go through Canada and take a dip into the middle section of the country. This will bring us a cold blast of air for Monday with temperatures topping off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. A few clouds will come with this as well. This cold will be short-lived as it moves out by Tuesday.

Tuesday temperatures will start to warm back up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with a few clouds for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s

Wednesday and Thursday look mild with temperatures both days in the middle and upper 50’s and sunny skies. Friday, clouds roll back in with more seasonal temperatures. Rain chances don’t return until next weekend.

Overcast

Springfield Mo

38°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Lingering rain/snow shower. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20%.
32°F Lingering rain/snow shower. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

40°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

39° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 39° 32°

Friday

47° / 28°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 47° 28°

Saturday

51° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 29°

Sunday

47° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 47° 30°

Monday

43° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 43° 27°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 51° 34°

Wednesday

59° / 37°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 5% 59° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

34°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
34°

34°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

31°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

30°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

31°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

45°

5 PM
Clear
0%
45°

41°

6 PM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

8 PM
Clear
0%
39°

