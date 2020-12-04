Thursday, December 3 Evening Forecast

A few places saw some light flurries and minor accumulations on grassy surfaces from the system early this morning. That system will push east slowly tonight into Friday so clouds will be slow to clear and some patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out tonight and into the morning hours.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with slow-to-clear clouds. Clouds will start to clear to the west so some patchy fog will be possible by morning.

Friday will be cold with temperatures in the middle 40’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will continue to clear out as we head into the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny and chilly with temperatures both days in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will be in the 20’s.

Our pattern will change for Sunday and Monday. The jet stream, the path that storms tend to ride, will go through Canada and take a dip into the middle section of the country. This will bring us a cold blast of air for Monday with temperatures topping off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. A few clouds will come with this as well. This cold will be short-lived as it moves out by Tuesday.

Tuesday temperatures will start to warm back up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with a few clouds for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s

Wednesday and Thursday look mild with temperatures both days in the middle and upper 50’s and sunny skies. Friday, clouds roll back in with more seasonal temperatures. Rain chances don’t return until next weekend.