Last night heaviest snow totals occurred to the Northeast with both Rolla and Marshfield able to reach the 1″ mark. However, yesterday’s snowfall accumulation has melted away due to temperatures climbing into the low 40s this afternoon.

Another wave of snowfall is expected tonight and has already been occurring north of I-70. This band of activity will sag south as the night progresses bringing light snow to much of the area.

The heaviest accumulation totals will occur along and east of Hwy 65 and north of Hwy. 60 heading toward Rolla. Similarly to last night, things are shaping up for Springfield to be on the edge of snow activity. A dusting to a quarter of an inch may occur on the West side of town, while to the East, half an inch is more likely.

Temperatures tonight will drop lower than last night, dipping just below freezing. Cooler overnight temps lead to an increased risk of slick and slushy roads by sunrise. Take extra caution when traversing bridges and overpasses as they will cool down much quicker than the roads. Additionally, visibility will be reduced in areas with heavier snowfall.

The risk of slick roads will ease by 9 am thanks to temperatures warming back up. Snowshowers will stop but cloud cover and cold air will stick around. Late-day sun is possible for areas to the west which will open the door for slightly warmer temps.

Much better weather is expected for Saturday as we’ll get back into the upper 40s under a mainly sunny sky. Warmer temps won’t last for long as a cold front will make things colder for Sunday.

Dress warmly if you’re going out on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s to ring in the new year with a light breeze. New Year’s Day will be cold in the upper 30s with a few clouds. Temperatures stagger to the low 40s by the middle of next week.

