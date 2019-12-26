Thursday, December 26 Morning Forecast

Mild and windy today, rain chances this weekend —

Good morning! Back to work for a few of us this morning and the good news is temperatures will once again be in the 60’s! Yesterday we topped off in the upper 60’s, making it the third warmest Christmas on record here in Springfield. While we won’t reach quite that high today, it will still be well-above-average for this time of year.

Today temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60’s with a few clouds. A quiet cold front will push through this afternoon but no rain is expected. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-20 mph. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with patchy fog possible but most of us stay with just mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with increasing moisture throughout the day ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will be cooler but still above average, topping off in the upper 50’s. Overnight showers will be possible as our storm system moves in. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s.

Saturday will be rainy but warm. Temperatures will be able to make it into the lower 60’s. Showers will continue through much of the day. Winds will also be breezy. With conditions like this, you’re asking, “will there be severe weather, Beth?” Right now, instability, or fuel for thunderstorms, looks limited. So as of now, I think a few rumbles of thunder and heavy rain will be the most we see out of this storm system. That could change come Saturday. Rain continues overnight with temperatures in the upper 30’s. No wintry precipitation is expected at this time.

Sunday, showers move out but leave behind clouds, cold, and windy conditions. Temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s

At the start of next week, temperatures will be in the 40’s, closer to average, with mostly sunny skies. For New Year’s Eve, temperatures will drop into the 30’s and New Year’s Day will be in the 40’s with showers moving in to start 2020.

