Thursday, December 24 Morning Forecast

High pressure is building in behind the cold front that brought some rain to the region yesterday along with blustery winds.

Northwesterly flow has taken over which will keep us frigid for our Christmas Eve but it will be much brighter out there. Drier and a much colder air mass has taken over and highs will only climb into the 20s and 30s as a result.

When you factor in the biting wind around 15-25 mph, it’s going to feel more like the teens for many so make sure you’re bundled up. Some spots will likely be in the single digits. As Santa lands in the Ozarks, it will be bone-chilling with lows dipping into the lower teens and single digits.

With the wind tonight calmer, but still noticeable, we’ll have feels like temps near 0° and below.

Luckily Santa always dresses warm! Christmas Day is looking bright and just a little warmer with highs climbing back into the lower to middle 30s.

A much milder day is on tap Saturday ahead of yet another cold front as a ridge of high pressure continues to build briefly. Southerly winds will push temps back into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Clouds take back over, mixed with sunshine to end the holiday weekend as our next cold front marches in. A few showers are on tap Sunday as this frontal boundary pushes through. We’ll then see decreasing clouds on Monday as drier and colder air works in with temps looking to rise only into the mid-30s. Next week is looking a bit more active as we have another system bringing moisture our way by Tuesday. We do have the potential for some wintry weather as cold air hangs on in the wake of Sunday’s front.

This is still nearly a week away and changes will take shape as we progress forward! One thing that has been consistent is that warmer air looks to come in aloft and overrun the colder air down toward the ground. This would leave us with the potential for freezing rain, changing to rain. Eventually, colder air will work in behind the low and change lingering moisture over to snow Wednesday. The wintry mixed precipitation looks to linger into mid-week as well. If you have travel plans, stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer