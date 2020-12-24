Thursday, December 24 Evening Forecast

Cold Christmas, warmer this weekend

Merry Christmas Eve! As expected, it was cold and windy today. Temperatures topped off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with plenty of sunshine. It was windy today and that continues into tonight but tomorrow looks calmer.

Overnight tonight for Santa temperatures will drop into the lower teens and some single-digit temperatures cannot be ruled out. With breezy winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, feel-like temperatures will drop into the single digits and below zero. Otherwise, mostly starry skies for the big man in red!

Christmas looks seasonal with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

This upcoming weekend starts dry with temperatures in the 50’s for Saturday. By Sunday, showers will be possible but we are not looking at a washout day. Otherwise, temperatures will top off in the 40’s. Monday another cold air mass moves in with temperatures in the 30’s Monday and Tuesday.

A lot of differences in the forecast models but next week looks active with a storm system impacting us Tuesday into Thursday. Timing, totals, impacts, precipitation types, are all still really uncertain at this time but for now, I have a wintry mix for Tuesday and Wednesday. More details to come as we head into this weekend.

Clear

Springfield Mo

25°F Clear Feels like 16°
9 mph NW
48%
Tonight

Starry and cold. Low 11F. Winds NW at 8 to 18 mph.
11°F Starry and cold. Low 11F. Winds NW at 8 to 18 mph.
15 mph NW
5%
Waxing Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

28° / 11°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 28° 11°

Friday

37° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 37° 27°

Saturday

59° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 59° 43°

Sunday

56° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 40% 56° 26°

Monday

37° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 37° 28°

Tuesday

38° / 34°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 38° 34°

Wednesday

44° / 25°
Showers
Showers 59% 44° 25°

Hourly Forecast

24°

7 PM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

8 PM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

9 PM
Clear
0%
23°

20°

10 PM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

11 PM
Clear
0%
19°

18°

12 AM
Clear
0%
18°

17°

1 AM
Clear
0%
17°

16°

2 AM
Clear
0%
16°

15°

3 AM
Clear
0%
15°

14°

4 AM
Clear
0%
14°

14°

5 AM
Clear
0%
14°

13°

6 AM
Clear
1%
13°

13°

7 AM
Clear
1%
13°

13°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
13°

16°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
16°

21°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
21°

25°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

29°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
29°

32°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

35°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

37°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

37°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

34°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

31°

6 PM
Clear
0%
31°

