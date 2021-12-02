Thursday, December 2 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 48°

Friday

73° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 42°

Saturday

58° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 58° 48°

Sunday

66° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 66° 29°

Monday

42° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 42° 33°

Tuesday

45° / 33°
Showers
Showers 20% 45° 33°

Wednesday

52° / 30°
Showers
Showers 20% 52° 30°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

66°

5 PM
Clear
1%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
2%
62°

58°

7 PM
Clear
2%
58°

55°

8 PM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

9 PM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
3%
53°

53°

11 PM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
3%
52°

52°

1 AM
Clear
3%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
3%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
4%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
4%
50°

50°

6 AM
Clear
5%
50°

50°

7 AM
Clear
5%
50°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
51°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
56°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
61°

A ridge of high pressure is taking over the heart of the nation and with that, sunshine-filled conditions are in store for our Friday Eve. Today is also when the real warmth arrives. The southwesterly flow will pump up our highs back into the lower 70s. It’s going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year. It’s going to be bright and we’ll keep that sunshine around as we end the workweek as this area of high pressure holds. The Spring-Like feel remains in place tomorrow as well with temps staying well above average for early December. Highs look to top out in the 70s Friday ahead of our next cold frontal boundary which will likely move our way late Friday. Clouds will start to thicken up Friday evening as it moves through the Ozarks. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday but it looks like we’ll squeak out a bit of sunshine at times. Cooler air does filter in for the first half of the weekend with the help of NE winds. Temps will be in upper 50s around the metro with the 60s on tap south. Another disturbance moves our way as we end the weekend and this one looks to bring a greater chance for rain across the viewing area. Showers are looking scattered for Sunday but it’s not looking like the nicest of days. Highs do rebound some despite the cloud cover and the moisture, rising back into the middle and upper 60s. It’s looking like the chillier air takes back over as we kick-start next week with highs only in the lower 40s under plenty of sunshine. Our next cold front down the pike looks to approach by the middle of next week and ahead of it, temps will attempt to rebound. Showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday both with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph.
48°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

65°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
11 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

