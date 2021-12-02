Thursday, December 2 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 48°

Friday

73° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 43°

Saturday

58° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 58° 48°

Sunday

66° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 66° 29°

Monday

42° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 42° 31°

Tuesday

44° / 32°
Showers
Showers 20% 44° 32°

Wednesday

49° / 30°
Showers
Showers 20% 49° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
1%
57°

54°

10 PM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

11 PM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
1%
53°

53°

1 AM
Clear
1%
53°

53°

2 AM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

3 AM
Clear
3%
52°

52°

4 AM
Clear
4%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
4%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
5%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
6%
51°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
52°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
57°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
63°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
70°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

It was a beautiful day across the Ozarks, with temperatures reaching the 70s and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will be above average, only bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50 with clear skies. More clouds will be rolling in tomorrow ahead of a cold front. A few spotty showers will be possible tomorrow night, mainly along the Missouri/Arkansas border. Temperatures will be warm again tomorrow, topping out in the 70s. As the weekend approaches, the jet stream will be drifting through, bringing cooler temperatures Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the 50s low 60s with rain showers likely in Arkansas, cloudy skies south of I-44, and fewer clouds the further north you go. Sunday, a stronger cold front will sweep through later in the day, but the effect of the front won’t be felt until the nighttime hours. Sunday temperatures will rebound into the 60s with a chance for more showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The best time to put the outdoor decoration out will be tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday will be a better day for indoor decorations like the Christmas tree! Temperatures behind the front will bottom out in the upper 20s. Colder temperatures set in for Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph.
48°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100