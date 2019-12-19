Thursday, December 19 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out cold and quiet this morning. Our snow and ice finally melted off yesterday, road conditions are much better this morning. Winds are light with temperatures near/ below freezing. You’ll have frost on your windshield, give yourself extra time to take care of that!

Our high pressure continues to nudge east today keeping us mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and above average with highs in the lower 50’s.

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the upper 20’s.

Tomorrow we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies, keeping temperatures closer to average in the upper 40’s. A storm system passes to our south through Saturday. We’ll stay dry but a few clouds filter in with mild lower 50’s.

Our warming trend really starts to become more pronounced Sunday/ Monday with steady southerly winds ushering in a warmer air mass. Highs start to get into the upper 50’s, lower 60’s!

Sweatin’ Santa on Christmas Eve! Expect mostly sunny skies and warm lower 60’s on Tuesday. A green Christmas on Wednesday with highs still near 60 degrees!