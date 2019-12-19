Thursday, December 19 Morning Forecast

Warmer sunshine today

We’re starting out cold and quiet this morning. Our snow and ice finally melted off yesterday, road conditions are much better this morning. Winds are light with temperatures near/ below freezing. You’ll have frost on your windshield, give yourself extra time to take care of that!

Our high pressure continues to nudge east today keeping us mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and above average with highs in the lower 50’s.

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the upper 20’s.

Tomorrow we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies, keeping temperatures closer to average in the upper 40’s. A storm system passes to our south through Saturday. We’ll stay dry but a few clouds filter in with mild lower 50’s.

Our warming trend really starts to become more pronounced Sunday/ Monday with steady southerly winds ushering in a warmer air mass. Highs start to get into the upper 50’s, lower 60’s!

Sweatin’ Santa on Christmas Eve! Expect mostly sunny skies and warm lower 60’s on Tuesday. A green Christmas on Wednesday with highs still near 60 degrees!

Clear

Springfield

30°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

30°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

25°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Thursday

53° / 29°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 53° 29°

Friday

49° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 49° 31°

Saturday

51° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 51° 32°

Sunday

57° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 57° 36°

Monday

62° / 38°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 38°

Tuesday

63° / 41°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 63° 41°

Wednesday

60° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 60° 39°

