Thursday, December 19 Evening Forecast

Gradual warming trend, Christmas forecast —

We are finally starting to thaw out from our taste of winter earlier this week. Temperatures today topped off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Temperatures will continue to soar through the end of the week and into early next week!

Overnight tonight temperatures will once again drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with increasing clouds ahead of a storm system that will pass to our south.

Friday will be mostly cloudy thanks to a storm system that will pass to our south. No rain is expected out of this system for the Ozarks. Temperatures will be cool, in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Saturday, we will have a few clouds with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Sunday will be picture perfect! Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday will be breezy with winds out of the south but that will push temperatures in the lower 60’s! What a December treat and about 20° above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will both be in the 60’s!