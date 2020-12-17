Thursday, December 17 Morning Forecast

A disturbance is sitting over the region this AM which has brought some cloud cover to the area but this will diminish as we approach lunchtime. High pressure will continue to take over the viewing area through the day, giving us winds from the southwest. That means a warmer afternoon for us, especially compared to yesterday. Highs will top out in the upper 40s, which is just a little above average for this time of year. Starry and chilly conditions are on tap tonight as lows fall back into the mid and upper 20s. Our Friday starts off on a quiet note but clouds will increase through the day and so will the winds, ahead of our next cold front. A strong southerly breeze is expected with gusts possibly near 35-40 mph at times. That flow will make for even milder highs, with temps rising into the low to mid-50s. The cold front will track in through the overnight, bringing more clouds and scattered showers. Moisture will linger into Saturday before clearing by early afternoon. We should be able to see some peeks of sunshine late as high pressure takes back over behind this system. Temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend, but near average, topping out in the lower 40s. A solid warming trend develops by the start of our holiday week thanks to a ridge of high-pressure building across the area. By Sunday, highs will surge back into the lower 50s, and by Tuesday, the upper 50s and lower 60s. The winds will uptick from the south Monday and Tuesday, which will keep pumping the milder air into the Ozarks. The warmth doesn’t stick around all that long though as potent cold front swings into the Midwest. That boundary will bring a return to Winter’s chill with highs falling through the day on Wednesday. We will have to monitor the potential for any moisture but chances don’t look impressive as of now. Make sure you stay tuned! Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking quite bitter some be prepared for well below-average temperatures.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

29°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

32°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

30°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F A few passing clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

23°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

22°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

47° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 47° 29°

Friday

53° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 53° 37°

Saturday

43° / 26°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 43° 26°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 33°

Monday

57° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 57° 33°

Tuesday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Wednesday

43° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 43° 22°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
28°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
28°

28°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
29°

32°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
32°

35°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
35°

39°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
39°

42°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
42°

44°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
44°

44°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
44°

45°

4 PM
Sunny
2%
45°

42°

5 PM
Clear
4%
42°

38°

6 PM
Clear
5%
38°

36°

7 PM
Clear
6%
36°

34°

8 PM
Clear
7%
34°

34°

9 PM
Clear
8%
34°

32°

10 PM
Clear
8%
32°

31°

11 PM
Clear
8%
31°

31°

12 AM
Clear
8%
31°

30°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
30°

30°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
30°

30°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
30°

30°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
30°

31°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
31°

