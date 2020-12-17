Thursday, December 17 Morning Forecast

A disturbance is sitting over the region this AM which has brought some cloud cover to the area but this will diminish as we approach lunchtime. High pressure will continue to take over the viewing area through the day, giving us winds from the southwest. That means a warmer afternoon for us, especially compared to yesterday. Highs will top out in the upper 40s, which is just a little above average for this time of year. Starry and chilly conditions are on tap tonight as lows fall back into the mid and upper 20s. Our Friday starts off on a quiet note but clouds will increase through the day and so will the winds, ahead of our next cold front. A strong southerly breeze is expected with gusts possibly near 35-40 mph at times. That flow will make for even milder highs, with temps rising into the low to mid-50s. The cold front will track in through the overnight, bringing more clouds and scattered showers. Moisture will linger into Saturday before clearing by early afternoon. We should be able to see some peeks of sunshine late as high pressure takes back over behind this system. Temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend, but near average, topping out in the lower 40s. A solid warming trend develops by the start of our holiday week thanks to a ridge of high-pressure building across the area. By Sunday, highs will surge back into the lower 50s, and by Tuesday, the upper 50s and lower 60s. The winds will uptick from the south Monday and Tuesday, which will keep pumping the milder air into the Ozarks. The warmth doesn’t stick around all that long though as potent cold front swings into the Midwest. That boundary will bring a return to Winter’s chill with highs falling through the day on Wednesday. We will have to monitor the potential for any moisture but chances don’t look impressive as of now. Make sure you stay tuned! Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking quite bitter some be prepared for well below-average temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer