Thursday, December 17 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunshine and southwest winds brought a much warmer day to the area. We finally broke the streak of highs in the 30s with afternoon temperatures on Thursday in the mid to upper 40s. Near to above, normal temperatures will continue into Christmas week ahead of our next blast of cold.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies with temperatures dropping quickly this evening. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 20s, but areas with some lingering snow cover (near and south of the state line across Northwest Arkansas) will likely dip into the low to mid-20s.

By morning high cloudiness will be streaming into the area. The high cloudiness will make for filtered sunshine throughout the day Friday. This may temper our warming trend a touch, but we’ll still manage to warm into the low to mid-50s Friday afternoon. Winds will be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

Clouds will thicken up Friday evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Light rain showers will break out after midnight with temperatures remaining well above freezing.

Light rain showers will continue through the morning hours, shifting off to the east during the afternoon. Clouds look like they will be slow to clear, making for a chilly Saturday with highs in the 40s.

Sunday looks brighter with temperatures climbing a bit higher with highs near 50°.

Temperatures will surge early next week as the jet stream flattens out across the country. This will help usher warmer air into the area with highs near 60° Monday and in the low to mid-60s Tuesday. Skies look bright both days. Winds will be on the breezy side, especially Tuesday.

A cold front will push across the area Wednesday bringing clouds and a chance for light rain showers. Temperatures will fall behind the front later in the day, but there should be a window for temperatures to warm into the 50s before this happens.

Some of the coldest air of the season so far should follow as the jet stream gets oriented in a favorable fashion to deliver a shot of arctic air into the East. There is a slight chance that this could also bring a chance for snow flurries on Thursday. Cold and clear weather is expected for Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

33°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

32°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 27°
Clear
Clear 0% 41° 27°

Friday

54° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 54° 39°

Saturday

44° / 27°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 44° 27°

Sunday

50° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 33°

Monday

59° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 59° 31°

Tuesday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 40°

Wednesday

52° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 52° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

7 PM
Clear
3%
39°

37°

8 PM
Clear
3%
37°

36°

9 PM
Clear
3%
36°

33°

10 PM
Clear
4%
33°

32°

11 PM
Clear
4%
32°

32°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
32°

31°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
31°

31°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
31°

31°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
31°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
31°

32°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
32°

32°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
32°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
33°

36°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
36°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
39°

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
42°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
49°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100