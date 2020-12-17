Thursday, December 17 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and southwest winds brought a much warmer day to the area. We finally broke the streak of highs in the 30s with afternoon temperatures on Thursday in the mid to upper 40s. Near to above, normal temperatures will continue into Christmas week ahead of our next blast of cold.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies with temperatures dropping quickly this evening. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 20s, but areas with some lingering snow cover (near and south of the state line across Northwest Arkansas) will likely dip into the low to mid-20s.

By morning high cloudiness will be streaming into the area. The high cloudiness will make for filtered sunshine throughout the day Friday. This may temper our warming trend a touch, but we’ll still manage to warm into the low to mid-50s Friday afternoon. Winds will be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 mph.





Clouds will thicken up Friday evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Light rain showers will break out after midnight with temperatures remaining well above freezing.

Light rain showers will continue through the morning hours, shifting off to the east during the afternoon. Clouds look like they will be slow to clear, making for a chilly Saturday with highs in the 40s.

Sunday looks brighter with temperatures climbing a bit higher with highs near 50°.

Temperatures will surge early next week as the jet stream flattens out across the country. This will help usher warmer air into the area with highs near 60° Monday and in the low to mid-60s Tuesday. Skies look bright both days. Winds will be on the breezy side, especially Tuesday.

A cold front will push across the area Wednesday bringing clouds and a chance for light rain showers. Temperatures will fall behind the front later in the day, but there should be a window for temperatures to warm into the 50s before this happens.

Some of the coldest air of the season so far should follow as the jet stream gets oriented in a favorable fashion to deliver a shot of arctic air into the East. There is a slight chance that this could also bring a chance for snow flurries on Thursday. Cold and clear weather is expected for Christmas Day.