Thursday, December 16 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

54° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 42°

Friday

57° / 35°
Showers
Showers 60% 57° 35°

Saturday

41° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 41° 18°

Sunday

42° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 27°

Monday

50° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 30°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 57° 34°

Hourly Forecast

41°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

41°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

5 PM
Clear
1%
49°

45°

6 PM
Clear
1%
45°

43°

7 PM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

8 PM
Clear
2%
41°

40°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
40°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
22%
42°

42°

4 AM
Few Showers
33%
42°

42°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
42°

43°

6 AM
Showers
46%
43°

43°

7 AM
Showers
52%
43°

A few sprinkles look to linger early today, especially east of the metro but overall, we’re looking much drier. The sunshine returns as we head through the day as well with much brighter skies on the table for the afternoon. Temps look to fall a good deal, with highs expected to dip back into the middle 50s for our Friday Eve. Another disturbance moves in on the heels of this one which will bring our next chance of rain. A stalled front looks to push northward into the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers with temps holding in the 50s tomorrow. We’ll be a little warmer as milder air pushes northward. This front finally moves eastward late Friday into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by the weekend. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant but still crisp with highs rebounding a touch, back into the lower to middle 40s. Temps start climbing a little bit early next week ahead of another cold front with highs back close to 50° Monday afternoon. Another warming trend looks like it will develop as a ridge begins to build back into the heart of the country with highs expected to rise back into the upper 50s by Wednesday along with lots of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

44°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
42°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
44°F Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

55°F Rain Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

51°F Rain Feels like 47°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

West Plains

58°F Rain Shower Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

