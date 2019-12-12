Thursday, December 12 Morning Forecast

Much warmer out there this morning, lows are starting in the 30’s.

Today we’ll be sandwiched in between a high pressure to the east, and low pressure to the west. That will kick breezy southerly winds in the Ozarks with gusts to 30 mph possible. Breezy south winds and sunshine keep temperatures mild and above average for December in the middle 50’s.

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 30’s.

Still mild on southerly winds and some sunshine tomorrow, highs go back in the middle 50’s.

Colder air moves in on Saturday on steady northwest winds. Highs turn colder only reaching the middle 40’s.

That colder air will set the stage for some wintry weather possible Sunday into Monday as our next storm passes through. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast because just a few miles difference north/ south in track will greatly change the temperature profile — and that will greatly change precipitation type and totals.

For now, it looks like a light rain to mix starts Sunday afternoon, transitioning to a mix to snow overnight and into Monday. Areas in central Missouri have the greatest risk of snow, maybe more rain to the south. Again, we have a lot of details to still pin down here so stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

The storm clears by Tuesday with sunshine and cold highs in the upper 30’s in its wake.