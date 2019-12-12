Thursday, December 12 Morning Forecast

Mild and breezy today, wintry weather possible this weekend

Much warmer out there this morning, lows are starting in the 30’s.

Today we’ll be sandwiched in between a high pressure to the east, and low pressure to the west. That will kick breezy southerly winds in the Ozarks with gusts to 30 mph possible. Breezy south winds and sunshine keep temperatures mild and above average for December in the middle 50’s.

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 30’s.

Still mild on southerly winds and some sunshine tomorrow, highs go back in the middle 50’s.

Colder air moves in on Saturday on steady northwest winds. Highs turn colder only reaching the middle 40’s.

That colder air will set the stage for some wintry weather possible Sunday into Monday as our next storm passes through. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast because just a few miles difference north/ south in track will greatly change the temperature profile — and that will greatly change precipitation type and totals.

For now, it looks like a light rain to mix starts Sunday afternoon, transitioning to a mix to snow overnight and into Monday. Areas in central Missouri have the greatest risk of snow, maybe more rain to the south. Again, we have a lot of details to still pin down here so stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

The storm clears by Tuesday with sunshine and cold highs in the upper 30’s in its wake.

Clear

Springfield

38°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

54° / 33°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 54° 33°

Friday

53° / 33°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 53° 33°

Saturday

43° / 27°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 43° 27°

Sunday

36° / 28°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 40% 36° 28°

Monday

35° / 19°
Rain and snow
Rain and snow 50% 35° 19°

Tuesday

39° / 20°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 39° 20°

Wednesday

45° / 29°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 45° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

39°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
39°

43°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

48°

5 PM
Clear
0%
48°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

41°

7 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

8 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

35°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

33°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
33°

