Thursday, December 12 Evening Forecast

Quiet through Saturday, wintry mix possible end of the weekend —

Today was mild with temperatures in the 50’s but breezy. Winds will start to die down overnight tonight. We’re quiet through Saturday with a wintry mix possible Sunday into Monday but a lot of uncertainty remains.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with a few clouds.

Friday, temperatures will again be in the lower 50’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 30’s with a cold front pushing in brining a colder air mass for the weekend. This is key for wintry weather during the back half of the weekend.

Saturday will be colder with temperatures topping off only in the lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will also be noticeably colder, in the middle 20’s.

Let’s talk about the wintry weather we are expecting for Sunday into Monday. Temperatures both days will be hovering right around freezing. With such a fine line between above and below freezing, it is difficult to pinpoint when and where rain with a transition to a mix and then transition into snow. With that being said, the best chance of seeing snow will be north of the interstate. The best chance of seeing just a cold rain will be south of Stateline. In the middle is the tricky part. That is where, as of right now, will be the best chance at a wintry mix. I do expect road conditions to be slick, especially bridges and overpasses. With so much uncertainty at this time, timing and totals have still not been determined. Stay with KOLR10 for the most up to date forecast.

After Monday, the wintry mess will move out and temperatures will be in the teens Monday night.

Tuesday will be cold with sunshine, temperatures will be in the 30’s. By Wednesday, temperatures will start to rebound back into the middle 40’s with 50’s expected by Thursday.