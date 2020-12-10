Thursday, December 10 Morning Forecast

A ridge of high pressure has allowed unseasonable warmth to stream in across the region and that will continue into our Thursday. Some records were broken or tied throughout the KOLR 10 Viewing Area yesterday and it’s likely that we will do it again today. With winds pumping in from the south, we are expecting highs to surge into the 60s and 70s under mainly sunny skies. A few more clouds develop this afternoon as our next system tracks closer. Clouds really thicken through the overnight which will help keep us mild, with lows only in the 40s. Widespread moisture is on the docket tomorrow, especially by afternoon as this area of low pressure moves in. Temps will be cooler with all of the clouds/rain with temps topping out in the lower 50s. Much colder air filters into the Ozarks by Saturday with lingering showers around. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 30s under overcast skies. With the colder air taking over, snow could mix with the rain, mainly north of I-44. Another disturbance dives toward us on Sunday and the track will be key because it bring another round of wintry weather to end the weekend. A slight chance of rain/snow is on the table so stay tuned. Temps will only be in the 30s Sunday with lows tumbling back into 20s. Teens are likely north of the metro. Much brighter and seasonable conditions are in store to start the workweek off as high pressure briefly builds in. Our next cold front is slated to arrive late Tuesday ans this one also has the potential to bring a wintry mix of rain and snow. We are nearly a week away still with changes likely but it is something we will be keeping tabs on in the Weather Lab, so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer