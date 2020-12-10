Thursday, December 10 Morning Forecast

A ridge of high pressure has allowed unseasonable warmth to stream in across the region and that will continue into our Thursday. Some records were broken or tied throughout the KOLR 10 Viewing Area yesterday and it’s likely that we will do it again today. With winds pumping in from the south, we are expecting highs to surge into the 60s and 70s under mainly sunny skies. A few more clouds develop this afternoon as our next system tracks closer. Clouds really thicken through the overnight which will help keep us mild, with lows only in the 40s. Widespread moisture is on the docket tomorrow, especially by afternoon as this area of low pressure moves in. Temps will be cooler with all of the clouds/rain with temps topping out in the lower 50s. Much colder air filters into the Ozarks by Saturday with lingering showers around. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 30s under overcast skies. With the colder air taking over, snow could mix with the rain, mainly north of I-44. Another disturbance dives toward us on Sunday and the track will be key because it bring another round of wintry weather to end the weekend. A slight chance of rain/snow is on the table so stay tuned. Temps will only be in the 30s Sunday with lows tumbling back into 20s. Teens are likely north of the metro. Much brighter and seasonable conditions are in store to start the workweek off as high pressure briefly builds in. Our next cold front is slated to arrive late Tuesday ans this one also has the potential to bring a wintry mix of rain and snow. We are nearly a week away still with changes likely but it is something we will be keeping tabs on in the Weather Lab, so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 0°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 47°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 72° 47°

Friday

53° / 38°
Rain
Rain 70% 53° 38°

Saturday

38° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 38° 30°

Sunday

36° / 21°
Chance of a few snow showers
Chance of a few snow showers 20% 36° 21°

Monday

45° / 27°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 45° 27°

Tuesday

44° / 29°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 44° 29°

Wednesday

43° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 43° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

62°

5 PM
Clear
0%
62°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

