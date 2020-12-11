Thursday, December 10 Evening Forecast

Rain & cold on the way for the weekend --

It was ANOTHER day with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine across the Ozarks. This has been nice but it is short-lived. Rain moves in Friday and the cold is right behind it.

Overnight tonight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with increasing clouds but we will stay dry.

Friday I think we start off the day dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will move in during the morning hours. Showers and a few heavier pockets will be likely throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has our Arkansas Counties in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Friday. This means one or two storms could become strong. Damaging wind looks to be the primary threat. Temperatures will get stuck in the lower to middle 50’s. Cold air will wrap around behind the rain, so a few flurries will be possible especially closer to central Missouri by Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Saturday, lingering showers and clouds will stick around. Temperatures will get stuck in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

This is where things get interesting. A hiccup will take shape and move south of the area Sunday. However, recent model runs have this system pushing into the Ozarks. This system will be cold enough to potentially bring in some snow showers. IF this system moves through the Ozarks, some accumulations will be possible. This is still a few days out so updates will be made to the forecast. Stay tuned. Regardless, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows in the lower 20’s.

Monday into the middle of next week will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s and a few clouds each day. Another round of snow showers will be possible Wednesday, but this could change over the next few days leading into next week.

Springfield Mo

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Branson

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Harrison

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Rolla

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
West Plains

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

A few showers developing late
Friday

Cloudy, periods of rain
Saturday

Cloudy
Sunday

Snow showers possible
Monday

Mostly sunny
Tuesday

Chance of afternoon rain and snow showers
Wednesday

Partly cloudy
51°

Partly Cloudy
51°

Partly Cloudy
50°

Partly Cloudy
50°

Partly Cloudy
50°

Partly Cloudy
49°

Partly Cloudy
48°

Partly Cloudy
49°

Mostly Cloudy
49°

Mostly Cloudy
49°

Mostly Cloudy
50°

Few Showers
50°

Showers
50°

Light Rain
52°

Rain
53°

Rain
54°

Rain
55°

Rain
57°

Rain
57°

Rain
57°

Rain
56°

Rain
55°

Rain
53°

Rain
50°

Rain
