Thursday, December 10 Evening Forecast

It was ANOTHER day with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine across the Ozarks. This has been nice but it is short-lived. Rain moves in Friday and the cold is right behind it.

Overnight tonight lows will drop into the upper 40’s with increasing clouds but we will stay dry.

Friday I think we start off the day dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will move in during the morning hours. Showers and a few heavier pockets will be likely throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has our Arkansas Counties in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Friday. This means one or two storms could become strong. Damaging wind looks to be the primary threat. Temperatures will get stuck in the lower to middle 50’s. Cold air will wrap around behind the rain, so a few flurries will be possible especially closer to central Missouri by Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Saturday, lingering showers and clouds will stick around. Temperatures will get stuck in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

This is where things get interesting. A hiccup will take shape and move south of the area Sunday. However, recent model runs have this system pushing into the Ozarks. This system will be cold enough to potentially bring in some snow showers. IF this system moves through the Ozarks, some accumulations will be possible. This is still a few days out so updates will be made to the forecast. Stay tuned. Regardless, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30’s with overnight lows in the lower 20’s.

Monday into the middle of next week will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s and a few clouds each day. Another round of snow showers will be possible Wednesday, but this could change over the next few days leading into next week.