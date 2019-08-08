Thursday, August 8 Morning Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for much of SW Missouri and NW Arkansas through 7 AM Friday. A stalled front will bring waves of rain and thunder, with locally heavy rain likely. 1-4″ of rain is possible in the watch area, with higher totals up to 6″ possible. Rivers, creeks, and streams will be vulnerable to flooding. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Our front that came through yesterday stalled, stretching from northeast Oklahoma into northern Arkansas. This will carve out a pathway for showers/ storms.

Expect rain/ thunder to focus closer to the front today to the SW of Springfield. There, atmospheric moisture values are soaked — near daily records! This will drop quick, efficient rainfall rates at 2″ per hour, leading to a flash flood threat.

Rain totals today alone could reach 1-3″ with higher totals up 4″.

With this southwest trend in the rain, areas to the northeast will have spottier rain, maybe none at all. There, temperatures will be warmer in the middle 80’s. In the clouds and rain to the southwest, highs only get into the lower 80’s.

Another wave of rain and thunder rides the front tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow we’ll keep showers/ storms focused southeast with a continued flash flood threat and another 1-4″ rain possible. Temperatures will be similar, cooler to the southwest and warmer to the northeast.

The front finally shakes some on Saturday with just a few storms possible and highs warmer in the middle 80’s.

We continue to trend drier and hotter on Sunday as high pressure squeezes in, only isolated storms possible with highs in the lower 90’s.

Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to middle 90’s, the heat breaks as a cold front comes through Tuesday into Wednesday.