Thursday, August 8 Morning Forecast

Flash Flood Watch in effect through 7 AM Friday

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for much of SW Missouri and NW Arkansas through 7 AM Friday. A stalled front will bring waves of rain and thunder, with locally heavy rain likely. 1-4″ of rain is possible in the watch area, with higher totals up to 6″ possible. Rivers, creeks, and streams will be vulnerable to flooding. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Our front that came through yesterday stalled, stretching from northeast Oklahoma into northern Arkansas. This will carve out a pathway for showers/ storms.

Expect rain/ thunder to focus closer to the front today to the SW of Springfield. There, atmospheric moisture values are soaked — near daily records! This will drop quick, efficient rainfall rates at 2″ per hour, leading to a flash flood threat.

Rain totals today alone could reach 1-3″ with higher totals up 4″.

With this southwest trend in the rain, areas to the northeast will have spottier rain, maybe none at all. There, temperatures will be warmer in the middle 80’s. In the clouds and rain to the southwest, highs only get into the lower 80’s.

Another wave of rain and thunder rides the front tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow we’ll keep showers/ storms focused southeast with a continued flash flood threat and another 1-4″ rain possible. Temperatures will be similar, cooler to the southwest and warmer to the northeast.

The front finally shakes some on Saturday with just a few storms possible and highs warmer in the middle 80’s.

We continue to trend drier and hotter on Sunday as high pressure squeezes in, only isolated storms possible with highs in the lower 90’s.

Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to middle 90’s, the heat breaks as a cold front comes through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Fair

Springfield

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
70°F Thunderstorms
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
71°F Thunderstorms
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
71°F Thunderstorms
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 70°

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 70°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 74°

Sunday

91° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 75°

Monday

94° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 69°

Wednesday

84° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 84° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
34%
72°

73°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
74°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
77°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
74°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
73°

72°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
72°

72°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
72°

72°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
72°

71°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
71°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
72°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
72°

72°

5 AM
Rain
69%
72°

