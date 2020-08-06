Thursday, August 6 Morning Forecast

Warmer, more humid today; Storms return tonight

Humidity levels will be creeping higher on Thursday from the west. Temperatures will be warmer too with highs in the mid 80s. The leftovers of an area of rain and thunderstorms will move in by afternoon making for partly to mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few light showers that come with the clouds over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Another wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms will take shape Thursday night over Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri, gradually building east and southeast through the morning. This area of rain will taper off by mid to late afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. It should be noticeably more humid by afternoon with highs again in the mid 80s.

There may be enough of a leftover boundary to kick off some additional showers and thunderstorms by Saturday morning, mainly near and east of Hwy. 65. This wave should move out later in the day with sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 90s.

Sunday looks hot and quiet with only a stray afternoon shower expected. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Hot and humid weather will continue into next week. A few isolated afternoon storms are possible Monday. The upper level high that will keep things drier Sunday into Monday will pull back into the Southwest with the ridge weakening over our area. A front may also try to sag south into the region helping to boost rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should be a little cooler too.

Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 67°
Thunderstorms developing late
Friday

83° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Saturday

92° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Sunday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
Monday

92° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Tuesday

88° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Wednesday

88° / 71°
Morning thunderstorms
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
60%
69°

68°

6 AM
Showers
60%
68°

66°

7 AM
Showers
60%
66°

69°

8 AM
Showers
60%
69°

71°

9 AM
Showers
60%
71°

72°

10 AM
Showers
60%
72°

74°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
20%
74°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

