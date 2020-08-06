Thursday, August 6 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warm, more August-like weather returned Thursday. The transition back to a full summer mode still looks like it will bring some rain to the area.

For tonight, a wave of rain that moved into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas early this evening is moving out. Much of the rest of the night looks quiet.

Close to sunrise scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out along and west of I-49. The showers and thunderstorms will edge east to Hwy. 65 Friday morning bringing locally heavy rain and lightning. The rain isn’t expected to get east of Hwy. 63. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually fade Friday afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the low 80 to mid-80s, but there’s a possibility that a few spots may not make it out of the upper 70s where clouds and rain persist longest into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will generally be under a half an inch, but locally higher amounts over an inch are possible.

The same ingredients that will bring a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday along and west of Hwy. 65 will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms east of hwy. 65 Saturday. Rain chances look highest in the morning with a partly cloudy and hot afternoon expected with highs back in the 90s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and hot. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out with the highest chances for this near and east of Hwy. 63. Temperatures will warm well into the 90s.

The summer ridge that will bring hot and mostly dry weather to the area Sunday will shift west by early next week. The eastern edge of the ridge will weaken opening the door to scattered showers and thunderstorms as some wet weather ingredients converge over the area.

Monday looks hot with spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly closer to Central Missouri near a frontal boundary. The frontal boundary will combine with pockets of upper-level storminess to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. This will help trim back the heat with highs generally in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rolla

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 67°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 20% 86° 67°

Friday

83° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 60% 83° 69°

Saturday

92° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 92° 72°

Sunday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 73°

Monday

92° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 92° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
60%
69°

68°

6 AM
Showers
60%
68°

66°

7 AM
Showers
60%
66°

69°

8 AM
Showers
60%
69°

71°

9 AM
Showers
60%
71°

72°

10 AM
Showers
60%
72°

74°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
20%
74°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

Trending Stories