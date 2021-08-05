Thursday, August 5 Morning Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 65°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 82° 65°

Friday

86° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 68°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
79°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
66°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
67°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
70°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
6%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
7%
77°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
11%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
11%
83°

Midday Update:

So far, our workweek has been quiet and pleasant but we are tracking some rain for our Thursday. An upper-level disturbance is going to move through the region throughout the day and it’s going bring widely scattered showers to the Ozarks. Some won’t see any rain at all but others could see wet conditions. This system brings an increase in the cloud cover too with not much sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will get knocked back into the upper 70s and lower 80s, especially where the clouds are thicker and we see rain. The heat quickly builds back into the viewing area as we end the workweek thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving eastwards. Afternoon readings surge back into the 80s and possibly 90s under lots of sunshine. We could still see a stray shower but most will stay dry. The hotter and more humid trend continues into the first weekend of the month with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. As it looks now, rain chances over the weekend are minimal but a spotty shower or storm is possible. It’s something we’ll be watching as we get a little closer but it’s still looking like a solid weekend to be out at the lake or the pool! This ridge of high pressure will keep our weather pattern quiet and hot as we progress through the first half of next week with temperatures holding in the mid-90s. Heat Index values will be around the century mark and beyond so we’re looking at Heat Advisories being issued for next week as well. Another disturbance brings a slightly better chance of rain by late Wednesday and we’ll be monitoring the latest trends as we get a little closer.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A couple showers possible. Low 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A couple showers possible. Low 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Rolla

81°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

82°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100