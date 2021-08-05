Thursday, August 5 Morning Forecast

Midday Update:

So far, our workweek has been quiet and pleasant but we are tracking some rain for our Thursday. An upper-level disturbance is going to move through the region throughout the day and it’s going bring widely scattered showers to the Ozarks. Some won’t see any rain at all but others could see wet conditions. This system brings an increase in the cloud cover too with not much sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will get knocked back into the upper 70s and lower 80s, especially where the clouds are thicker and we see rain. The heat quickly builds back into the viewing area as we end the workweek thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving eastwards. Afternoon readings surge back into the 80s and possibly 90s under lots of sunshine. We could still see a stray shower but most will stay dry. The hotter and more humid trend continues into the first weekend of the month with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. As it looks now, rain chances over the weekend are minimal but a spotty shower or storm is possible. It’s something we’ll be watching as we get a little closer but it’s still looking like a solid weekend to be out at the lake or the pool! This ridge of high pressure will keep our weather pattern quiet and hot as we progress through the first half of next week with temperatures holding in the mid-90s. Heat Index values will be around the century mark and beyond so we’re looking at Heat Advisories being issued for next week as well. Another disturbance brings a slightly better chance of rain by late Wednesday and we’ll be monitoring the latest trends as we get a little closer.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer