Thursday, August 5 Overnight Forecast

Storms have been spotty this afternoon, but where they’ve popped up some locally heavy rain has occurred. A ripple in the jet stream moving through the area triggered the afternoon storms with some additional shower and thunderstorm activity possible through the evening. The rain will tend to stay west of an Mtn. Home, AR, to Eminence, MO, line. Most of the rain should fade away by late evening.

The rest of the night will feature patchy clouds with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be a warmer day across the area with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will still be a chance for a few spotty showers or thunderstorms south of the interstate and east of Hwy. 65 by late morning and into the afternoon. Areas further northwest should remain dry.





The summer sizzle will really settle in on Saturday. Hot and humid weather will come with dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 90s.

A storm passing by to the north Sunday could cause rain chances to perk up over the area. Storm chances will be higher closer to Central Missouri, but some spotty showers and thunderstorms look possible into Southern Missouri. Temperatures will be hot, especially to the south where it looks sunnier and drier.

Monday and Tuesday will offer up lows in the 70s and highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will be in the 95 to 105° range too. An isolated shower or storm is possible on both days, but most areas will remain dry.

By Wednesday and Thursday and new trough will be building into the eastern half of the nation. This will cause the heat to retreat a bit by Thursday and Friday. A front moving into the area by Thursday will also cause rain chances to head higher, especially on Thursday.