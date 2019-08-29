Thursday, August 29 Morning Forecast

Another nice start this morning, while not as cool, temperatures and dew points are still in the 60’s.

High pressure remains in control today keeping mostly sunny skies. However, that high starts to shift to the east, kicking southerly winds across the Ozarks. Those southerly winds will bring in a warmer, stickier feel — more seasonal for late August.

Expect highs closer to average in the upper 80’s with dew points back in the middle 60’s.

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds ahead of our next front. Showers/ storms arrive after midnight, we could have a wet morning commute with lows in the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow, expect a round of storms in the morning, and then scattered showers/ storms possible in the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy as the front stalls, keeping highs cooler than average again in the lower 80’s. No severe weather is expected.

The front continues to hang around Saturday, kicking off the holiday weekend with a few more showers/ storms and cool highs in the lower 80’s.

We’ll start to dry out as the front retreats on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies hang around, maybe an isolated shower is possible.

High pressure returns on Labor Day bringing mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the middle/ upper 80’s. A great day for boating and floating!

It looks like we’ll stay quiet through the middle of next week.