Thursday, August 29 Morning Forecast

Warmer, seasonal sunshine today, Storm chances return tomorrow

Another nice start this morning, while not as cool, temperatures and dew points are still in the 60’s.

High pressure remains in control today keeping mostly sunny skies. However, that high starts to shift to the east, kicking southerly winds across the Ozarks. Those southerly winds will bring in a warmer, stickier feel — more seasonal for late August.

Expect highs closer to average in the upper 80’s with dew points back in the middle 60’s.

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds ahead of our next front. Showers/ storms arrive after midnight, we could have a wet morning commute with lows in the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow, expect a round of storms in the morning, and then scattered showers/ storms possible in the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy as the front stalls, keeping highs cooler than average again in the lower 80’s. No severe weather is expected.

The front continues to hang around Saturday, kicking off the holiday weekend with a few more showers/ storms and cool highs in the lower 80’s.

We’ll start to dry out as the front retreats on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies hang around, maybe an isolated shower is possible.

High pressure returns on Labor Day bringing mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the middle/ upper 80’s. A great day for boating and floating!

It looks like we’ll stay quiet through the middle of next week.

Today's Forecast

Fair

Springfield

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
68°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Branson

61°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Harrison

62°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 67°

Friday

76° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 76° 66°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Sunday

83° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Monday

86° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 68°

Wednesday

86° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

6 AM
Clear
0%
64°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
85°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
71°

