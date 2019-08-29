Thursday, August 29 Evening Forecast

Summer heat and humidity returned this afternoon, at least across the northwest half of the Ozarks. This will help to drive a low chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms through early evening, mainly close to the I-44 corridor. We’ll then turn our attention to the north of I-70 where a cold front is draped. Scattered strong to severe storms will erupt along the front this evening before sagging south overnight. A big area of rain and thunder will drop south and southeast into areas along and north of I-44 by morning. Gusty winds could come with the storms when they arrive.

The area of rain and thunder will continue to spread south and east through Friday morning, tapering off for most areas by early Friday afternoon. A lingering pocket of showers and thunderstorms will likely persist to the east of Hwy. 65 through the afternoon as the core of the morning storm complex triggers additional showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Rainfall could be heavy in spots, especially near and north of I-44 where amounts over an inch are possible.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms will likely set up across Kansas Friday night, shifting east into the Ozarks by Saturday. Clouds and rain will once again keep temperatures mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The pattern will start transitioning to warmer and drier weather Sunday. A few showers still look possible though with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll wrap up the holiday weekend with warm and dry weather, perfect weather for time on the lake or river.

Back to work weather is looking hot and sunny with temperatures soaring into the low 90s. The pattern should stay warm and dry until the end of the week.