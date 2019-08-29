Live Now
Thursday, August 29 Evening Forecast

Summer heat and humidity returned this afternoon, at least across the northwest half of the Ozarks. This will help to drive a low chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms through early evening, mainly close to the I-44 corridor. We’ll then turn our attention to the north of I-70 where a cold front is draped. Scattered strong to severe storms will erupt along the front this evening before sagging south overnight. A big area of rain and thunder will drop south and southeast into areas along and north of I-44 by morning. Gusty winds could come with the storms when they arrive.

The area of rain and thunder will continue to spread south and east through Friday morning, tapering off for most areas by early Friday afternoon. A lingering pocket of showers and thunderstorms will likely persist to the east of Hwy. 65 through the afternoon as the core of the morning storm complex triggers additional showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Rainfall could be heavy in spots, especially near and north of I-44 where amounts over an inch are possible.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms will likely set up across Kansas Friday night, shifting east into the Ozarks by Saturday. Clouds and rain will once again keep temperatures mild with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The pattern will start transitioning to warmer and drier weather Sunday. A few showers still look possible though with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll wrap up the holiday weekend with warm and dry weather, perfect weather for time on the lake or river.

Back to work weather is looking hot and sunny with temperatures soaring into the low 90s. The pattern should stay warm and dry until the end of the week.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
67°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Branson

86°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
68°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Harrison

85°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 67°
% ° 67°

Friday

77° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 77° 67°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 78° 66°

Sunday

84° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 68°

Monday

87° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 68°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
71°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
70°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
68°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
69°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
71°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

73°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
73°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

76°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

