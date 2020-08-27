Thursday, August 27 Morning Forecast

Mostly cloudy today, tracking Laura's remnants tonight into tomorrow

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, LA at 1 AM CT as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane with winds of 150 mph and a central pressure of 938 mb. After bringing devastating winds over 110 mph and unsurvivable storm surge over 15 feet, the storm will track north into Arkansas on Thursday, sideswiping the Ozarks late Thursday night into Friday.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with just a slight chance for showers today. Afternoon temperatures with the clouds will hold generally in the mid to upper 80s again.

Thursday evening is when the outer bands of “Laura” will move north into Northern Arkansas, spreading into South Central Missouri overnight. The storm will continue to generate rain into Friday over North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri into Friday. The heavy rain will tend to fall along and south of a Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO, line where 1 to 3″ is possible. Gusty winds will come with the heavier rain too with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

By late afternoon Friday, the storm will be pulling away with skies becoming partly cloudy.

A cold front will quickly follow suit, sweeping through early Saturday. A few showers can’t be ruled out with the front, but prospects don’t look good. Much of Saturday just looks partly cloudy and dry.

The front will serve as a focus for rain overnight Saturday into Sunday as it tries to lift back to the north and some upper-level energy rides across the area. This should lead to bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday morning.

Another front will move in from the west on Monday, likely stalling in the area through Wednesday morning. This will keep a favorable setup for bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms in place through the middle of the week. The pattern should offer up a good opportunity for some generous rainfall in an area that has seen very dry conditions develop. Temperatures will look more manageable too with highs in the 80s through the stretch.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
69°F Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
72°F Rain. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 88° 70°

Friday

89° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 70°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 50% 88° 67°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 50% 85° 68°

Monday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 69°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 85° 69°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

