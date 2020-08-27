Thursday, August 27 Evening Forecast

Weather

Laura's remnants, more rain chances this weekend --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lot of weather to talk about today. Let’s start with what is now Tropical Storm Laura.

Tropical Storm is going to continue to push into Arkansas tonight into tomorrow. It will continue to weaken as it pushes north. This will bring heavy rain and gusty winds inland. Here locally, we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with muggy conditions and mostly cloudy skies from Laura.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies again. Most of the rain will stay to our east and south. Areas from Harrison, to Salem to Eminence, will see heavy rain, anywhere between 1-3″. This could cause flooding concerns. Something to note: a SMALL change in track means BIG changes in rainfall totals. Generally, areas north of I-44 will see little to no rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight, Laura will make a sharp turn east and move out of here.

Saturday, a cold front will come in from the north. This front will be dry for the most part during the day Saturday. One or two showers are possible and one or two storms could become strong to severe. Any that do will have the chance of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday there will be a healthier chance of showers and storms as that front stalls near the Ozarks. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the lower and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

We will keep the wet, active pattern Monday into Wednesday as this front sticks around. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s. By Thursday, we will be looking at a mix of sun and clouds.

Any rain that we see over the next week will help with drought conditions. Our Drought Monitor updated today. Parts of Greene and Christian County are now in a severe drought.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
72°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

74°F Few Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
69°F Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

82°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

79°F Few Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
70°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 88° 70°

Friday

89° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 89° 70°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 50% 89° 69°

Sunday

84° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 70°

Monday

86° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 69°

Tuesday

84° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 68°

Wednesday

85° / 66°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 85° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
89°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

Trending Stories