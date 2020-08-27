Thursday, August 27 Evening Forecast

A lot of weather to talk about today. Let’s start with what is now Tropical Storm Laura.

Tropical Storm is going to continue to push into Arkansas tonight into tomorrow. It will continue to weaken as it pushes north. This will bring heavy rain and gusty winds inland. Here locally, we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with muggy conditions and mostly cloudy skies from Laura.

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the primary threats with the remnants of Laura. Severe weather is possible in parts of Arkansas and Mississippi. 1-3" of rain is possible in our southeastern counties tonight into Friday. #kolr10wx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/xjQPTaPACr — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) August 27, 2020

Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies again. Most of the rain will stay to our east and south. Areas from Harrison, to Salem to Eminence, will see heavy rain, anywhere between 1-3″. This could cause flooding concerns. Something to note: a SMALL change in track means BIG changes in rainfall totals. Generally, areas north of I-44 will see little to no rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight, Laura will make a sharp turn east and move out of here.

#Laura will continue to push north tonight into Friday. Most of the rain will stay south and east of the interstate. The rest will be cloudy and humid. Breezy conditions are also expected tonight. #kolr10wx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/WXvW22R8u0 — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) August 27, 2020

Saturday, a cold front will come in from the north. This front will be dry for the most part during the day Saturday. One or two showers are possible and one or two storms could become strong to severe. Any that do will have the chance of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday there will be a healthier chance of showers and storms as that front stalls near the Ozarks. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the lower and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

We will keep the wet, active pattern Monday into Wednesday as this front sticks around. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s. By Thursday, we will be looking at a mix of sun and clouds.

Any rain that we see over the next week will help with drought conditions. Our Drought Monitor updated today. Parts of Greene and Christian County are now in a severe drought.