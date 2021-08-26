Thursday, August 26 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 72°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 71°

Monday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 89° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
83°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
85°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
88°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
92°

93°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
93°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Clear
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
1%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
1%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
3%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
5%
75°

Heat and sunshine are the big stories once again across the Ozarks as high pressure holds strong. With this ridge in place over the Upper-Midwest, we are expecting above-average temps and dry weather throughout the remainder of the week. Highs today look to rise back into the mid and upper 90s throughout the region but it’ll feel worse when you factor in the humidity. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday Eve. Feels like temps could top out around 105°. Slightly cooler temps are in store Friday into the weekend as this heat dome shifts eastward. As this happens, it’s looking like an upper-level trough will moving from the west. This brings the chance for a few showers and storms over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans. Saturday is currently looking like the drier day with a little more coverage on Sunday. This front swings through the area on Monday and it does bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. It also brings some relief from the heat. Highs will from the lower 90s Sunday to the middle and upper 80s by the start of next week. We will be monitoring the potential for some tropical moisture to move our way by early next week too. This system will bring the chance for showers and breezy conditions too as it lifts up toward the Ozarks. Better chances lie in Arkansas at the moment but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

