Thursday, August 26 Evening Forecast

Hot weather continues to dominate the weather headlines. The heat has been persistent this week with highs over 90° going back to Sunday. It looks like this will continue into the weekend before an uptick in rain chances also help to trim back the heat.

For tonight, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through mid-evening, mainly north of the interstate. The rest of the night will be clear and warm with bright moonshine developing by late evening.

Friday will begin sunny before clouds bubble up by afternoon. Temperatures will once again climb into the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the area into early Friday evening. The best chances for a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be over the Eastern Ozarks.

Weekend weather will offer up some changes by Sunday. Saturday will be hot with most areas remaining dry again. Afternoon highs will again be in the low 90s with a few spots topping out in the mid-90s. By Sunday a front will be approaching from the north. The upper-level ridge that’s helped to stifle rain chances all week will be much weaker. The atmosphere will also be more conducive for spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The morning will remain dry with clouds bubbling up into widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s south to low 90s north.

A cold front will edge closer to Central Missouri on Monday. This will keep rain chances going through Monday into Monday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. Afternoon highs will generally be in the upper 80s, finally breaking the streak of 90° highs that’s been going for the past week.

A tropical depression in the Caribbean is expected to organize into a hurricane over the weekend before striking somewhere along the Louisiana Coast late Sunday into Monday. It looks like the storm will track east of the Ozarks Tuesday into Wednesday and will have little impact on our local weather. It will help to draw in drier air though out of the northeast. This will knock out some of the humidity and lead to cooler overnight lows. The afternoons will be warm though with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances will also be knocked out of the forecast with just a few spotty showers over the Eastern Ozarks before a dry pattern sets in across the area Wednesday and Thursday.

A change in the pattern by the following weekend may be enough to send a cold front through the area Saturday into Sunday. Some rain should come with the front will cooler weather to follow.