Thursday, August 22 Morning Forecast

Flash flooding concern with scattered showers/ storms today and tonight

Locally heavy rain has been an issue overnight with a few Areal Flood Warnings in place for up to 3″ of rain falling in just a few hours. Be careful for standing water in these areas.

Scattered showers/ storms will be possible again this afternoon, but will decrease some in coverage. With any storm, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be an issue.

As the front nudges south, an isolated severe threat remains for Springfield and points south. There, one or two storms could pack 60 mph winds and large, golf ball size hail.

With more widespread clouds and showers, highs will be much cooler today in the low to middle 80’s — relief from the heat!

Another round of showers/ storms moves in tonight into tomorrow morning as the front stalls. This batch will likely focus south of I-44 where the front will lie. There, locally heavy rain will be a concern and another Flash Flood Watch may be needed. Rain totals of 2-3″ will be possible.

Scattered showers/ storms will be possible again tomorrow with cool highs in the lower 80’s.

Our front starts to shake out of here on Saturday with a few storms possible and highs in the middle 80’s. We’ll dry out more on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Another front starts to make its approach with showers/ storms arriving late Monday and Tuesday.

Today's Forecast

Light Rain

Springfield

71°F Light Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
69°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
69°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
68°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 82° 69°

Friday

78° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 78° 68°

Saturday

80° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 80° 66°

Sunday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 69°

Monday

86° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 86° 68°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
70°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
74°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

79°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
81°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

76°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
71°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
70°

70°

8 AM
Showers
37%
70°

