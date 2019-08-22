Thursday, August 22 Morning Forecast

Locally heavy rain has been an issue overnight with a few Areal Flood Warnings in place for up to 3″ of rain falling in just a few hours. Be careful for standing water in these areas.

Scattered showers/ storms will be possible again this afternoon, but will decrease some in coverage. With any storm, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be an issue.

As the front nudges south, an isolated severe threat remains for Springfield and points south. There, one or two storms could pack 60 mph winds and large, golf ball size hail.

With more widespread clouds and showers, highs will be much cooler today in the low to middle 80’s — relief from the heat!

Another round of showers/ storms moves in tonight into tomorrow morning as the front stalls. This batch will likely focus south of I-44 where the front will lie. There, locally heavy rain will be a concern and another Flash Flood Watch may be needed. Rain totals of 2-3″ will be possible.

Scattered showers/ storms will be possible again tomorrow with cool highs in the lower 80’s.

Our front starts to shake out of here on Saturday with a few storms possible and highs in the middle 80’s. We’ll dry out more on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Another front starts to make its approach with showers/ storms arriving late Monday and Tuesday.