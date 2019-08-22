Thursday, August 22 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
Scattered storm chances continue, wet weekend ahead —

We woke up this morning to scattered showers and storms across the Ozarks. We finally had a break from the rain but that break will not last long. Scattered showers and storm chances return for the overnight hours, especially south of Highway 60. The same front that has been acting as a magnet for showers is now off to our south, where the bulk of the rain will fall tonight. Upwards of 3″ is possible with a saturated atmosphere.

Flooding is also a concern with the already saturated ground and aggravated rivers and creeks. As always, never walk, swim, or play in the floodwaters, and remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday to end your workweek, it’ll be another wet start for the bus stop. We’ll keep the shower chances through the day, much like today. Showers taper off during the day but we keep the cloud coverage. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, only topping off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday, our stalled front will slowly start to move out of the Ozarks. We still have shower chances during the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday will be a drier day overall with a limited shower chance during the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday into Tuesday, another front will push through that will bring us another chance of showers and storms, keeping temperatures in the 80’s.

