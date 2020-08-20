Thursday, August 20 Morning Forecast

Temperatures warm up today, skies stay sunny

We’re starting out pleasant again this morning with temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Temperatures will warm quickly Thursday with readings topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will once again remain low.

A pocket of very dry air in the atmosphere that is keeping the current pattern so dry will hang on through Saturday. The only story will really be the building heat. Humidity levels will remain low but afternoon temperatures will continue to climb. Highs will be back in the low 90s by Saturday.

The trough that has kept the pattern cool recently will lift out of the East by the weekend. The summer ridge that has been torching the West with heat will spread across the middle of the country. This will lock us into a hot and mainly dry pattern.

The atmosphere will moisten up a bit by Sunday and there will be some upper-level energy sweeping southeast into the area. This might be just enough to get a few isolated afternoon showers going Sunday or Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and bright. Temperatures will remain hot Sunday through Wednesday, topping out in the low to mid 90s each afternoon. Lows will be warmer too with morning lows generally in the upper 60s.

Rain chances may perk up some by the end of the week or the following weekend as the atmosphere moistens up and the upper-level ridge weakens.

Clear

Springfield

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 87° 60°

Friday

90° / 63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 90° 63°

Saturday

92° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 66°

Sunday

93° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 93° 67°

Monday

93° / 68°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 93° 68°

Tuesday

94° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 94° 69°

Wednesday

93° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 93° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

6 AM
Clear
6%
58°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
57°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

71°

9 PM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
1%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
2%
67°

65°

12 AM
Clear
3%
65°

65°

1 AM
Clear
4%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
4%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
5%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

5 AM
Clear
10%
62°

