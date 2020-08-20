Thursday, August 20 Evening Forecast

Summer heat returns this weekend after this week’s fall preview.

We’ve still got some nice weather to look forward too, but the heat will definitely take center stage over the coming days.

For tonight, look for starry skies and another really nice evening to be outside. Temperatures will settle to near 60° by morning.

The morning cool will give way to warm temperatures very quickly Friday morning under sunny skies. By afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

The atmosphere will remain very dry through Saturday, keeping the forecast bone dry through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will likely sneak into the low 90s. On a positive note, humidity levels will remain low.

Hot weather and low humidity will continue to be the theme into Sunday. The atmosphere may moisten up just enough to support a few isolated showers closer to Central Missouri as some upper-level energy drops into the area.

Lingering upper-level energy on Monday might trigger a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will again climb into the low 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look hot and dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels will continue to remain low though.

The pattern will make some adjustments late next week that will make rain a bit more likely. The summer ridge that will blanket much of the lower 48 will weaken over our area by the end of the week as a flat trough tries to set up in the East by the following weekend. This would allow a front to edge into the area. The atmosphere also looks to moisten up some. This all adds up to a risk of at least spotty showers and thunderstorms by the end of next week into the weekend.

Another wild card will be tropical moisture. A pair of tropical systems are brewing and both may impact the Gulf Coast states next week. Some of that moisture may find it’s way north into at least part of the area, boosting cloud cover and rain chances.

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 87° 60°

Friday

89° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 89° 62°

Saturday

91° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 66°

Sunday

93° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 93° 67°

Monday

93° / 66°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 93° 66°

Tuesday

94° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 67°

Wednesday

94° / 69°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 94° 69°

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

71°

9 PM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
1%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
2%
67°

65°

12 AM
Clear
3%
65°

65°

1 AM
Clear
4%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
4%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
5%
63°

63°

4 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
10%
62°

60°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
60°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

