Thursday, August 19 Morning Forecast

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 73°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Wednesday

93° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 93° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
87°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
24%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
21%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
74°

74°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
74°

74°

4 AM
Showers
43%
74°

73°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
73°

73°

6 AM
Showers
35%
73°

73°

7 AM
Showers
43%
73°

The unsettled pattern that we’ve been in continues into the latter half of the workweek as another disturbance swings through the area. Not all of us will see rain but we can expect widely scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. We’ll still see a bit of sunshine and with that, highs will top out in the mid to upper-80s. We could see a rogue stronger storm or two with that daytime-driven instability increasing during the afternoon. For those of you that do see a storm, temperatures will be impacted and likely be a little cooler. The chance for storms continues through the rest of the workweek as our next storm system moves in. It’s looking like a better chance will be on Friday ahead of our next cold front. This looks to slide through the area into Saturday with storm chances lingering for the first half of the weekend. There could be a couple of severe storms, especially NW of the viewing area as instability and moisture content will be on the rise. This is something we’ll continue to monitor through the remainder of the week. Temps will spike ahead of this boundary, climbing back into the 80s and 90s. We don’t get an influx of cooler air with this boundary either. Actually, highs are looking warmer over the weekend, surging back into the lower 90s. A storm or two is still possible Sunday as this boundary clears the area with high-pressure building back in. The ridge holds across the Central U.S. through the start of next week which leads to dry but steamy conditions. Sunshine and heat take over for the first half of the workweek with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 90s. Our next cold front is looking to move our way by the middle to latter half of next week which brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
71°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Branson

74°F Fog Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Rolla

71°F Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

West Plains

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

