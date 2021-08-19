Thursday, August 19 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 72°

Friday

86° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 73°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Wednesday

93° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°

74°

4 AM
Few Showers
33%
74°

73°

5 AM
Showers
36%
73°

73°

6 AM
Showers
44%
73°

73°

7 AM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

8 AM
Showers
48%
74°

76°

9 AM
Showers
39%
76°

77°

10 AM
Showers
36%
77°

80°

11 AM
Showers
41%
80°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

85°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

Scattered showers and storms are still on the radar this evening and are moving north. Isolated showers and storms will stick around overnight before things ramp up tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures right now are in the mid to upper 80s, with feels-like temperatures in the 90s. If you are planning a backyard BBQ of your own over the weekend, temperatures slightly increase Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The dip of the jet stream has increased the chances for storms and showers as weak disturbances continue to move near the Ozarks.

The soupy airmass will be in the forecast for the next several days, which will result in clouds, chances for showers, and locally heavy rainfall. Most of the rain showers will taper off as the sunsets and the instability decreases. More summertime showers and storms are back in the forecast tomorrow and will increase tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The chance for scattered storms and rain showers will continue into the weekend. Some of them could have heavier rain, but most areas will pick up around an inch of rain. Highs will be steady in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A new heatwave will welcome us into next week, with temperatures increasing into the 90s. The humidity levels will be in the 70s and even a few 80s. These levels will make it feel oppressive outdoors.

The soupy air mass lingering in the area will continue to keep those scattered afternoon storms and rain showers in the forecast for the next several days. The heatwave will be felt, Monday as temperatures will be steady in the mid-90s.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
72°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

81°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

