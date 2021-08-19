Thursday, August 19 Evening Forecast

Scattered showers and storms are still on the radar this evening and are moving north. Isolated showers and storms will stick around overnight before things ramp up tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures right now are in the mid to upper 80s, with feels-like temperatures in the 90s. If you are planning a backyard BBQ of your own over the weekend, temperatures slightly increase Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The dip of the jet stream has increased the chances for storms and showers as weak disturbances continue to move near the Ozarks.

The soupy airmass will be in the forecast for the next several days, which will result in clouds, chances for showers, and locally heavy rainfall. Most of the rain showers will taper off as the sunsets and the instability decreases. More summertime showers and storms are back in the forecast tomorrow and will increase tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The chance for scattered storms and rain showers will continue into the weekend. Some of them could have heavier rain, but most areas will pick up around an inch of rain. Highs will be steady in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A new heatwave will welcome us into next week, with temperatures increasing into the 90s. The humidity levels will be in the 70s and even a few 80s. These levels will make it feel oppressive outdoors.

The soupy air mass lingering in the area will continue to keep those scattered afternoon storms and rain showers in the forecast for the next several days. The heatwave will be felt, Monday as temperatures will be steady in the mid-90s.