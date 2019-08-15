Thursday, August 15 Morning Forecast

One more nice day, shower chances return —

Today will be another nice day! Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, right around average for this time of year. We’ll keep the pleasant conditions with dew points in the middle 60’s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The drier airmass will keep shower chances low through the day but overnight rain chances uptick mainly north of Highway 60. This round could bring damaging winds and heavy rain with it. A boundary may also set up and bring rain chances a little further south towards Springfield, something to keep an eye on tomorrow morning as you head out the door.

Friday, we will start off the morning with a few showers lingering around. Another round of showers and storms will set up Friday evening into the overnight hours. This round could bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail in the more strong to severe storms. Be sure to stay weather aware Friday evening and night. Temperatures Friday will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Saturday, we’ll keep shower chances mainly north of Springfield with breezy and warm conditions otherwise. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.\

Sunday there is a more widespread shower and storm chances for the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

By the beginning of next week, a summertime ridge, or area of hot and humid air, moves back in, keeping us warm, sunny, and humid.