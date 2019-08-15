Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Thursday, August 15 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One more nice day, shower chances return —

Today will be another nice day! Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, right around average for this time of year. We’ll keep the pleasant conditions with dew points in the middle 60’s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The drier airmass will keep shower chances low through the day but overnight rain chances uptick mainly north of Highway 60. This round could bring damaging winds and heavy rain with it. A boundary may also set up and bring rain chances a little further south towards Springfield, something to keep an eye on tomorrow morning as you head out the door.

Friday, we will start off the morning with a few showers lingering around. Another round of showers and storms will set up Friday evening into the overnight hours. This round could bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail in the more strong to severe storms. Be sure to stay weather aware Friday evening and night. Temperatures Friday will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Saturday, we’ll keep shower chances mainly north of Springfield with breezy and warm conditions otherwise. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.\

Sunday there is a more widespread shower and storm chances for the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

By the beginning of next week, a summertime ridge, or area of hot and humid air, moves back in, keeping us warm, sunny, and humid.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
71°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Branson

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Harrison

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
70°F Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 71°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

92° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Sunday

87° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 72°

Monday

93° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 73°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

6 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

76°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

KOLR10 PODCAST

KOLR10 Podcast

Best of Branson

Best of Branson 300x214