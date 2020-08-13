Thursday, August 13 Morning Forecast

Showers/ storms have ignited to the southwest this morning in Oklahoma. They may clip counties to the southwest of Springfield, mainly in northwest Arkansas. Drier air over the center of the Ozarks will keep them from moving any farther west. These storms may be capable of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.

By afternoon the threat of rain to the west will fade with mostly sunny and mostly dry weather the remainder of the day. A few stray showers and thunderstorms may be able to pop up over the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures look a few degrees hotter than on Wednesday.

Another round of late-night scattered storms will take shape to the southwest by Friday morning. These storms may clip far Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and will move out pretty quickly Friday morning. The remainder of the day looks mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90°.

Weekend weather looks pretty quiet. Saturday will be the hotter day of the two with highs in the low 90s. Skies look mostly sunny and the forecast looks pretty dry. A few stray afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially closer to Central Missouri where a cold front will be pressing south by the end of the day.

That front will move through the area by Sunday morning with less humid air gradually filtering south across the area on Sunday. Temperatures still look warm with highs close to 90°.

A cooler air mass will build in early next week resulting in a dry forecast. The pattern will be a mild one for August with lows dipping into the 50s and low 60s. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Hot weather looks like it will be slow to return to the area over the following week.