Thursday, August 13 Morning Forecast

Showers/ storms southwest today, otherwise another nice one

Showers/ storms have ignited to the southwest this morning in Oklahoma. They may clip counties to the southwest of Springfield, mainly in northwest Arkansas. Drier air over the center of the Ozarks will keep them from moving any farther west. These storms may be capable of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.

By afternoon the threat of rain to the west will fade with mostly sunny and mostly dry weather the remainder of the day. A few stray showers and thunderstorms may be able to pop up over the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures look a few degrees hotter than on Wednesday.

Another round of late-night scattered storms will take shape to the southwest by Friday morning. These storms may clip far Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and will move out pretty quickly Friday morning. The remainder of the day looks mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90°.

Weekend weather looks pretty quiet. Saturday will be the hotter day of the two with highs in the low 90s. Skies look mostly sunny and the forecast looks pretty dry. A few stray afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially closer to Central Missouri where a cold front will be pressing south by the end of the day.

That front will move through the area by Sunday morning with less humid air gradually filtering south across the area on Sunday. Temperatures still look warm with highs close to 90°.

A cooler air mass will build in early next week resulting in a dry forecast. The pattern will be a mild one for August with lows dipping into the 50s and low 60s. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Hot weather looks like it will be slow to return to the area over the following week.

Overcast

Springfield

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 89° 70°

Friday

90° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 10% 90° 70°

Saturday

92° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 92° 70°

Sunday

89° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 64°

Monday

85° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 85° 60°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 81° 57°

Wednesday

80° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 80° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

