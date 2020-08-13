Thursday, August 13 Evening Forecast

Temperatures will be on the hot side over the next few days ahead of another dose of early fall weather.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear and quiet conditions. We’ll see another batch of showers and thunderstorms fire up just southwest of the area. The rain may clip areas from Cassville, MO, to Berryville, AR. The rest of the area will remain dry with some cloud cover to start the day Friday.

The clouds will quickly clear out with mostly sunny and hot weather slated for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s over Southwest Missouri with mid to upper 80s further east and south.





Weekend weather will remain pretty quiet. The beginnings of a milder pattern will come with a cold front that will be sweeping south across the area late in the day Saturday. The front might be able to spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon into the early evening. Otherwise, the day looks hot and quiet with highs up around 90°.

Lower humidity will spread in behind the front making for a pleasant morning Sunday. Temperatures won’t be as hot either with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A deep trough setting up across the East will keep a steady supply of dry air flowing in from the north. This will keep the forecast dry with Gulf moisture completely shut out of our area.

A pleasantly cool morning Monday will give way to a warm afternoon. Another cold front will quietly move through making for an even milder stretch of weather through the middle of the week. Overnight lows the remainder of the week will be pleasantly cool with pleasantly warm afternoons. Rain chances will remain near zero through the week.