Thursday, August 13 Evening Forecast

Temperatures will be on the hot side over the next few days ahead of another dose of early fall weather.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear and quiet conditions. We’ll see another batch of showers and thunderstorms fire up just southwest of the area. The rain may clip areas from Cassville, MO, to Berryville, AR. The rest of the area will remain dry with some cloud cover to start the day Friday.

The clouds will quickly clear out with mostly sunny and hot weather slated for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s over Southwest Missouri with mid to upper 80s further east and south.

Weekend weather will remain pretty quiet. The beginnings of a milder pattern will come with a cold front that will be sweeping south across the area late in the day Saturday. The front might be able to spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon into the early evening. Otherwise, the day looks hot and quiet with highs up around 90°.

Lower humidity will spread in behind the front making for a pleasant morning Sunday. Temperatures won’t be as hot either with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A deep trough setting up across the East will keep a steady supply of dry air flowing in from the north. This will keep the forecast dry with Gulf moisture completely shut out of our area.

A pleasantly cool morning Monday will give way to a warm afternoon. Another cold front will quietly move through making for an even milder stretch of weather through the middle of the week. Overnight lows the remainder of the week will be pleasantly cool with pleasantly warm afternoons. Rain chances will remain near zero through the week.

Clear

Springfield

86°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

85°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

84°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 89° 70°

Friday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 70°

Saturday

90° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 63°

Sunday

86° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 86° 60°

Monday

87° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 87° 62°

Tuesday

82° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 82° 59°

Wednesday

82° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 82° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

71°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

