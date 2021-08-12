Thursday, August 12 Morning Forecast

Thursday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Friday

88° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 69°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 84° 65°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Monday

87° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 68°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 69°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
83°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
85°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

95°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

74°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

The hot and more humid trend continues to hold throughout the Ozarks as we head into the latter half of the workweek thanks to this ridge of high-pressure holding out to our west. This area of high pressure will keep us steamy through the remainder of our Thursday. This afternoon, highs will surge back into the mid to possibly upper 90s but the heat and humidity combo will likely lead to Heat Index values over 100. That is why Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area until 8 PM this evening. Remember your heat safety precautions and make sure you’re staying hydrated out there. We shift our focus from the heat to showers and storms late tonight into Friday as our next storm system moves in. Another cold front looks to move our way and it does look to bring some relief to the region. As this boundary swings through, it brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout Friday with temps falling back into the 80s. We have a Marginal Risk in play across a good chunk of the region for Friday as this front moves through meaning an isolated severe storm or two are possible. We could see some brief gusty winds along with the possibility of small hail. Make sure you stay weather aware. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north this weekend with highs falling back into the middle and upper 80s. It looks like the pleasant weather sticks around into early next week with highs holding in the 80s. High pressure will hold keeping our weather pattern quiet with minimal chances for rain. Winds do turn around from the south to southeast Monday through Wednesday which does make for a warming trend but it’s not expected to be as hot as this week. Highs round out near average Monday into mid-week with temps topping out close to the 90° mark under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds with a few storms developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Increasing clouds with a few storms developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

