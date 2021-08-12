Thursday, August 12 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 71°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 75° 71°

Friday

87° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 69°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 84° 65°

Sunday

85° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 64°

Monday

86° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
73°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
76°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

74°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
74°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

76°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

79°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

82°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
83°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

The heatwave is finishing on a high note with highs in the mid to upper 90s again Thursday afternoon. This will be the last day of the intense heat with a cold front bringing some rain and cooler temperatures to the Ozarks Friday.

For tonight, we’ll find hot and quiet weather into the evening. A line of thunderstorms near I-70 is expected to drop south and southeast tonight bringing a marginal risk for severe wind gusts to areas closer to Central Missouri this evening. The line is expected to gradually weaken overnight but could hold together long enough to bring showers into Northern Arkansas.

A cold front will gradually push south across the Ozarks during the day Friday. This coupled with outflow boundaries from overnight storms will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s north of the state line with a few highs in the low 90s still possible south of the state line.

Some additional shower and thunderstorm activity is possible into Saturday, generally near and south of a Nevada to Springfield to West Plains line. Drier air building in from the northeast will gradually shift rain chances out of the area by Saturday evening. Temperatures Saturday will warm into the low to mid-80s for highs.

Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day. It will be noticeably less humid with morning lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s.

Similar weather will follow on Monday before temperatures and humidity levels slowly climb through the middle of next week. Rain chances look very low through Sunday and Monday but will be on the increase Tuesday into Wednesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, there should be a chance for at least some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity. Lows and highs will be warmer too with highs back in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Light Rain with Thunder

Springfield Mo

74°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds with a few storms developing late. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Increasing clouds with a few storms developing late. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

85°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
74°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

82°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Rolla

69°F Rain Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
69°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

81°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
74°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

