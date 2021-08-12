Thursday, August 12 Evening Forecast

The heatwave is finishing on a high note with highs in the mid to upper 90s again Thursday afternoon. This will be the last day of the intense heat with a cold front bringing some rain and cooler temperatures to the Ozarks Friday.

For tonight, we’ll find hot and quiet weather into the evening. A line of thunderstorms near I-70 is expected to drop south and southeast tonight bringing a marginal risk for severe wind gusts to areas closer to Central Missouri this evening. The line is expected to gradually weaken overnight but could hold together long enough to bring showers into Northern Arkansas.

A cold front will gradually push south across the Ozarks during the day Friday. This coupled with outflow boundaries from overnight storms will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s north of the state line with a few highs in the low 90s still possible south of the state line.

Some additional shower and thunderstorm activity is possible into Saturday, generally near and south of a Nevada to Springfield to West Plains line. Drier air building in from the northeast will gradually shift rain chances out of the area by Saturday evening. Temperatures Saturday will warm into the low to mid-80s for highs.

Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day. It will be noticeably less humid with morning lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s.

Similar weather will follow on Monday before temperatures and humidity levels slowly climb through the middle of next week. Rain chances look very low through Sunday and Monday but will be on the increase Tuesday into Wednesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, there should be a chance for at least some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity. Lows and highs will be warmer too with highs back in the upper 80s to near 90°.