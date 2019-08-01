Thursday, August 1 Evening Forecast

Mother Nature began to show her hand late last night as storms fired up a little west of where I thought they would. This led to a westward shift in the heavy rain/flooding potential. And today’s weather wound up being mostly dry and warm.



The above trends will continue with a mostly dry evening expected. There is a bit of a boundary draped from Nevada southeast across Springfield to Theodosia and this may be enough to trigger an isolated shower or two this evening. Otherwise, the night looks quiet. Drier air feeding in from the east will make for a comfortable cool morning east of a Warsaw to Gainesville line where temperatures will slip into the low to mid-60s. A muggier air mass and some clouds will keep temperatures higher to the west.

Rain and storms will break out tonight over Kansas and Nebraska with cloudiness arriving in the area Friday morning. A risk for showers will follow, mainly during the afternoon and mainly along and west of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will be warm again with highs ranging from the low 80s west to mid-80s east.



A storm will slip south from Kansas through Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday, drawing drier air across the area Saturday. There will be a chance for showers Friday night into mainly Saturday morning mainly along and west of Hwy. 65. The threat for very heavy rain and flooding looks like it will remain just west of the area. Look for skies to become partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the 80s.



Dry weather will follow from Saturday night through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will gradually head higher through the period. The mornings will be fairly pleasant Sunday and Monday.



It looks like we get back into a pattern late Tuesday into Thursday where we’ll have to keep an eye out for the chance for showers and thunderstorms thanks to a combination of ingredients that will include a stalling front and a northwest flow aloft that may send a few upper-level storms our way.