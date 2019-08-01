Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Thursday, August 1 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mother Nature began to show her hand late last night as storms fired up a little west of where I thought they would. This led to a westward shift in the heavy rain/flooding potential. And today’s weather wound up being mostly dry and warm.


The above trends will continue with a mostly dry evening expected. There is a bit of a boundary draped from Nevada southeast across Springfield to Theodosia and this may be enough to trigger an isolated shower or two this evening. Otherwise, the night looks quiet. Drier air feeding in from the east will make for a comfortable cool morning east of a Warsaw to Gainesville line where temperatures will slip into the low to mid-60s. A muggier air mass and some clouds will keep temperatures higher to the west.
Rain and storms will break out tonight over Kansas and Nebraska with cloudiness arriving in the area Friday morning. A risk for showers will follow, mainly during the afternoon and mainly along and west of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will be warm again with highs ranging from the low 80s west to mid-80s east.


A storm will slip south from Kansas through Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday, drawing drier air across the area Saturday. There will be a chance for showers Friday night into mainly Saturday morning mainly along and west of Hwy. 65. The threat for very heavy rain and flooding looks like it will remain just west of the area. Look for skies to become partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the 80s.


Dry weather will follow from Saturday night through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will gradually head higher through the period. The mornings will be fairly pleasant Sunday and Monday.


It looks like we get back into a pattern late Tuesday into Thursday where we’ll have to keep an eye out for the chance for showers and thunderstorms thanks to a combination of ingredients that will include a stalling front and a northwest flow aloft that may send a few upper-level storms our way.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Cloudy

Springfield

83°F Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph VAR
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

87°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph VAR
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 68°
% ° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Sunday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 64°

Monday

89° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
71°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
69°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
70°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
81°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
22%
81°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
82°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
82°

KOLR Podcast

KOLR 10 Podcast