Thursday, April 9 Morning Forecast

Much cooler today, Freeze Warning in effect tonight

We’re starting out much cooler this morning with temperatures continuing to fall into the 40’s and 50’s on north winds.

Today will be much, much cooler than yesterday. Yesterday we flirting with records with highs near 90 degrees! Today, temperatures will be about 30 degrees cooler on the backside of the front. Expect highs in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s on steady north winds.

FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight until 9 AM Friday. Clearing skies, calmer winds, and a colder air mass will send lows into the lower 30’s. Take in or cover up any cold sensitive/ blooming plants!

Tomorrow will stay cool with sunshine and highs in the 50’s.

The weekend looks unsettled with showers/ rumbles of thunder possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be close to average in the lower 60’s. That means Easter Sunday egg hunts might need to be inside!

Behind that system we’ll find much cooler air spilling into the Ozarks. More frosts/ freezes possible early next week.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

50°F Few Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 59° 30°

Friday

58° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 43°

Saturday

60° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 60° 50°

Sunday

62° / 33°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 62° 33°

Monday

44° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 44° 32°

Tuesday

49° / 31°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 49° 31°

Wednesday

52° / 33°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 52° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

49°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

42°

1 AM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

2 AM
Clear
0%
40°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

5 AM
Clear
0%
32°

