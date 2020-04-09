Thursday, April 9 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out much cooler this morning with temperatures continuing to fall into the 40’s and 50’s on north winds.

Today will be much, much cooler than yesterday. Yesterday we flirting with records with highs near 90 degrees! Today, temperatures will be about 30 degrees cooler on the backside of the front. Expect highs in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s on steady north winds.

FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight until 9 AM Friday. Clearing skies, calmer winds, and a colder air mass will send lows into the lower 30’s. Take in or cover up any cold sensitive/ blooming plants!

Tomorrow will stay cool with sunshine and highs in the 50’s.

The weekend looks unsettled with showers/ rumbles of thunder possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be close to average in the lower 60’s. That means Easter Sunday egg hunts might need to be inside!

Behind that system we’ll find much cooler air spilling into the Ozarks. More frosts/ freezes possible early next week.